Braces and Invisalign Are Available in Easton for Only $3,995

The low cost of braces from Exeter Orthodontics in Easton keeps teens and adults in need of orthodontic care smiling.
 
 
EASTON, Pa. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Exeter Orthodontics has brought affordable braces and Invisalign to Easton. For only $3,995, both teens and adults in need of orthodontic care can choose between either option. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available, ensuring that no one is turned away from receiving the treatment he or she needs simply due to lack of funds. It's been a commitment Exeter Orthodontics has taken seriously since it was founded.

"We perform nothing but braces for teens and adults all day, every day," says Dr. John Pardini, who has brought his over 25 years of orthodontic experience to Exeter Orthodontics in Easton. "This has enabled us to be more efficient in our procedures than perhaps other dentists would."

At the orthodontist in Easton, there are two great options, one low price, and a team of dedicated and caring orthodontists ready to help patients show off straighter smiles. The quality treatment, personalized care, and low cost of its services has allowed Exeter Orthodontics to expand to seven offices throughout Eastern Pennsylvania.

You can join the several thousand other extremely satisfied patients Exeter Orthodontics has worked with by requesting an appointment today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/?cl....

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

