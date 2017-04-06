 
Industry News





FitHouse Stand Strong Fit-A-Thon

 
PITTSBURGH - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rally for YOUR Charity at the Fithouse

Stand Strong Fit-A-Thon!

FitHouse is partnering with the Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey Team, to raise money, get fit, and have some fun.

Saturday, April 29th

6:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

FitHouse,

3540 Washington Rd

724-941-4119

Teams of 4 will rally for their favorite charity! They will earn points by having friends and family come and take class or participate in the other activities.
This fundraising competition is open to both members and non-members of FitHouse.  All participants and spectators are welcome and encouraged!
We will run 30 minutes classes all through the day, with a special challenges during the event.

Also included in the day will be Gaming Stations, Chinese Auctions,  Bake Sale, Giveaways, and Vendors and  samples.

The winning team will receive half of the proceeds of the event to donate to their charity. * The winning team will be decided by the highest number of points earned during the event.  A points ruberic is available online at www.fithousepa.com to view the parameters of the fundraising competition.

Cost to participate and choose a charity is $120 for a team of four for an entire day of fun and fitness.

Drop in rates for the day are $10 per person.

Form your team and register now!  For more information please contact us at:

fithouse@fithousepa.com

or log on to:

www.fithousepa.com

FitHouse@FitHousePA.com, www.FitHousePA.com
724-941-4119
724-941-4119
***@fithousepa.com
Email:***@fithousepa.com Email Verified
