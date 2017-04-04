The TellUs Radio Show with Christa Nehls Exclusive to XZBN / XZBNRADIOTV

From the Office of Rob McConnell, President & CEO, REL-MAR McConnell Media Company

robmcconnell@rel-mar.com

-- As President and CEO of REL-MAR McConnell Media Company, of which The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network is a part, I am proud to announce the Premiering of another New Show, exclusive to The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network and our broadcast affiliates and partners - TELLUS RADIO SHOW with CHRISTA NEHLS - a show that originates in Germany, produced in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and distributed around the world.CHRISTA NEHLS : Christa Nehls is a gender communication expert. While providing even better communication for the genders, she brings peace to the people and reduces misunderstandings and divorce rates and improves company revenues because the people communicate effectively.She is: Founder of CN Counseling and Inventor of the L.I.S.A.-method, she is a business coach and trainer for highly skilled people and people in leading positions.Her passion is: to lighten the fire in the eyes of her customers, to see how they relax and straighten when they recognize their way and finally move on to it.Her motto is: "Actions speak louder than words." So she empowers people to come into action and go ahead.She does what she loves and she loves what she does: Using her long and broad experience (of life) she comes to the point within a few minutes and helps the people to overcome the obstacle and move quickly forward, supporting them to find their own solutions and ways.Being an author, publisher and speaker she gives her readers and her audience hints, tipps and tricks to go ahead, to change their lifes to a life they love to live. Her first book, already published in Germany, is called Denkpausen" and will be available in English called "Think A Moment!" and more books to come.Keep watching the XZBN website - www.xzbn.net for programming information on TELLUS RADIO SHOW with Christa Nehls.For any information about REL-MAR McConnell Media Company or The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network or if you would like to a show produced or broadcast by XZBN and our affiliates and broadcast affiliates and partners, please contact me at robmcconnell@rel-mar.com