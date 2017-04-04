 
Industry News





Quartz vs. Granite – Differences That Let You Make a Perfect Choice

Choosing an ideal stone for kitchen worktop can be quite a hectic task for homeowners. This is because a worktop goes through too much strain and harmful conditions.
 
 
ESSEX, British IOT - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- You have to consider a lot of factors like the durability of stone, its looks, and maintenance requirements before opting for one.

A lot of people are seen confused between quartz and granite stones while decorating their kitchens. Both the stones look pretty identical to each other. However, there are surely some differences between quartz and granite that can affect your selection of stone.

Here are some major differences between Quartz and Granite Worktops Essex:

Properties

The pattern and colour of the granite stone vary a lot. Its mineral composition differs from one stone piece to another. This stone is formed due to the crystallisation of magma present below the surface of the earth. It is processed into slabs that are polished to give a shiny look with the help of diamond tipped tools.

Somewhat same is the formation process of quartz stone. It is also a result of crystallisation of the magma. The crystals of magma are mined from beneath the ground. This is further reduced to fine sand. A resin is used to combine the sand particles together.

Durability

The choice of stone entirely depends on the frequency and type of usage of a household. Durability includes everything from strength, stain resistance, resistance to cutting, scratches, abrasion, heat etc.

Between granite and quartz worktop London, quartz is considered to be stronger. This is because quartz stone is an engineered material. This stone does not have to depend upon the nature to be sturdy. However, this does not mean granite is not that durable, it also provides long-lasting usage.

Looks

In quartz worktops Essex, the variation in the colours and pattern of two pieces is very little. On the hand, you would rarely find two pieces of granite stone as the same. They vary a lot when it comes to patterns due to its mineral composition.

Both of these stones have some or the other benefits. This is what makes them a timeless choice among households around the world.

