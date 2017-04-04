The Fidgetool, A Fidget Spinner And Multi-tool, Launches Indiegogo Campaign

The FidgeTool, a new invention that combines a fidget spinner and multi-tool into one, comprehensive package, this week officially launched an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign for garnering the necessary financial funds and widespread support.

-- The FidgeTool, a new invention that combines a fidget spinner and multi-tool into one, comprehensive package, this week officially launched an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign for garnering the necessary financial funds and widespread support to make large-scale manufacturing and distribution a reality.Carefully constructed to provide optimum spinning, as well as high quality magnets that ensure the drive bits stay in place at all times, the FidgeTool's compact design makes it perfect for any type of EDC enthusiast."Recently, I became fascinated with the simple fidget spinners that have popped up around the Internet. After getting my hands on some of the cheap ones, I decided there should be more premium spinners available to consumers," said Trent Pierce, Founder and Designer behind the FidgeTool. "In my quest to find the right spinner, I noticed the quality options were incredibly expensive. My goal became to develop a spinner that was affordable and also multi-functional. The FidgeTool was born."Pierce designed the fidget spinner by himself using 3D modeling software and 3D printing machines to prototype. He presently has a working prototype in possession, and has launched an IndieGoGo campaign so he can develop the product on a larger scale.The crowdfunding campaign is an all-or-nothing campaign, requiring Pierce to hit his monetary goal or lose all backing."This business makes the first fidget spinner and multi-tool combo on the market," said Pierce. "I currently have 4 backers pledging $100 of my $2,500 goal. I'm asking everyone to help me spread the word on my creation, and head on over to the IndieGoGo campaign today to complete my fundraising goal."The FidgeTool features a hex driver in 10mm, 8mm, and 6mm, two allen drivers, and a proprietary slotted and Phillips head driver.For more information, visit: