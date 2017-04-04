News By Tag
Axis alley to expand at Newport on the Levee
Axis Alley bowling venue at Newport on the Levee will offer more space for meetings, events
The center has become a popular venue for groups, and it is taking over the neighboring redondo taqueria space.
Axis alley's new space will hold up to 100 people, and in warmer weather, guests will also be able to take advantage of the patio space, which holds up to 75 more people.
With full food service and access to a full bar, the expansion will be conducive to happy hour events, executive meetings or networking events. It will also allow for Axis alley, which is already a popular live music event venue, to enhance its offerings for corporate events, birthday parties and community events.
"Axis alley has seen great growth," said Kent Mahon, General Manager of Axis alley. "Business is strong. The area around the Levee is growing, and the demand is there. This will allow us to maximize what Axis alley has to offer and to have multiple events at the same time."
Axis alley has renovated the new space and has made upgrades, including adding projectors and other technology to allow for presentations during meetings.
The new space is available for events and meetings now. Reservations are available, and those interested should call (859) 652-7250.
About Axis alley
Axis alley is Greater Cincinnati's premier location for bowling, drinks and dining, great for friends, families, parties and events. Located at 1 Levee Way, Suite 1112, Axis alley is open Monday from 11:30 a.m. through 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. through 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, visit AxisAlleyLevee.com or call (859) 652-7250.
