 
News By Tag
* Leadership Royale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Leadership Royale is a sure bet for casino action and giving back

Four illustrious leadership programs unite to honor Dr. Wilson Bradshaw
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Leadership Royale

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tickets are now on sale for Leadership Royale, a black tie-optional evening to mingle with the alumni of four illustrious leadership programs at FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Saturday, April 29 from 6 – 11 p.m. The Chamber of Southwest Florida's Leadership Lee County Class of 2015-16 joins their counterparts from the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce and Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for the Heights Foundation and celebrate this year's honoree, Florida Gulf Coast University President Dr. Wilson Bradshaw.

The public is invited to enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games and live music graciously provided by the Killa-Watts, a band made up of Lee County Electric Cooperative employees who perform as a service at charity and community events. NBC2 news anchor Teri Hornstein will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets can be purchased at www.leadershiproyale.com for $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Heights Foundation, which works to build self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood, and the Heights Center, a place for education, opportunity and enrichment. Reserved tables of eight are available for $1,200 and include recognition at the event. Sponsorships offering various levels of attractive benefits are available from $2,000 to $7,500. Call (239) 433-411 for information

Each year the graduating class of Leadership Lee County gathers to decide how to give back to the community. The Leadership Class of 2015-2016 has followed the lead of its immediate predecessors to continue Leadership Royale as a second annual event. In so doing it brings together the leadership skills of four chambers in continuing a tradition and making a bigger impact in the community.

About the Chamber of Southwest Florida

The Chamber of Southwest Florida is a regional business membership organization with members in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. Chamber members are regional employers and many provide products and services across the region. The Chamber's "Business Building Leadership" mission is driven by governmental advocacy, leadership development, strategic business information products and membership services.
End
Source:chamber of southwest florida
Email:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share