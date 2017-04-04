Leadership Royale is a sure bet for casino action and giving back

Four illustrious leadership programs unite to honor Dr. Wilson Bradshaw

-- Tickets are now on sale for Leadership Royale, a black tie-optional evening to mingle with the alumni of four illustrious leadership programs at FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena onThe Chamber of Southwest Florida's Leadership Lee County Class of 2015-16 joins their counterparts from the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce and Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce to raise funds for the Heights Foundation and celebrate this year's honoree, Florida Gulf Coast University President Dr. Wilson Bradshaw.The public is invited to enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games and live music graciously provided by the Killa-Watts, a band made up of Lee County Electric Cooperative employees who perform as a service at charity and community events. NBC2 news anchor Teri Hornstein will serve as the master of ceremonies.Tickets can be purchased at www.leadershiproyale.com for $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Heights Foundation, which works to build self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood, and the Heights Center, a place for education, opportunity and enrichment. Reserved tables of eight are available for $1,200 and include recognition at the event. Sponsorships offering various levels of attractive benefits are available from $2,000 to $7,500. Call (239) 433-411 for informationEach year the graduating class of Leadership Lee County gathers to decide how to give back to the community. The Leadership Class of 2015-2016 has followed the lead of its immediate predecessors to continue Leadership Royale as a second annual event. In so doing it brings together the leadership skills of four chambers in continuing a tradition and making a bigger impact in the community.The Chamber of Southwest Florida is a regional business membership organization with members in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. Chamber members are regional employers and many provide products and services across the region. The Chamber's "Business Building Leadership" mission is driven by governmental advocacy, leadership development, strategic business information products and membership services.