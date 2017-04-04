News By Tag
Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Welcomes New Executive Chef Norbert Roesch
Roesch's career includes positions with Michelin Star restaurants in Germany, Celebrity Cruise Lines the 1,208-room Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Chicago and at esteemed Hotels in Washington DC, Columbus, Phoenix, Santa Clara, Vancouver, Curacao and Austin.
In additional to taking on traditional Executive Chef responsibilities, Chef Roesch was enticed to join the Hilton team because of the opportunity to continue the creative sustainable initiatives of the hotel.
The Hotel's Director of Sales and Marketing, Matt Hurst, is thrilled to have Chef Roesch leading up their farm-to-table initiatives. "From maintaining and harvesting from the property's onsite vegetable and herb garden, to developing recipes and craft cocktails incorporating the honey gathered from the Hotel's resident beehive, and being an integral part of the launch of the brand new outdoor dining lounge, the Fireside Patio, Chef Roesch will be a major asset to the Hilton Dulles culinary program."
In recent years, Chef Norbert, his wife Karen and daughter Sydney have fallen in love with the greater DC area and living just outside of the city.
The Hilton Washington Dulles Airport hotel is located just three miles from Dulles International Airport (IAD) and 30 minutes from Washington DC. Featuring 449 rooms & suites, 2 full service restaurants and over 40,000 square feet of event space, the hotel was designed with comfort and amenities in mind. All rooms offer sophisticated decor and custom-designed beds, plus flat-screen TVs and WiFi. Executive rooms and suites provide access to the Executive Lounge's free breakfast and evening appetizers. There's a fashionable lounge, a grill, a bistro-style restaurant and a business center, plus over 40,000 sq ft of meeting space. Other amenities include an indoor and outdoor pool, a whirlpool and a fitness center. There's also free parking, plus a complimentary area shuttle.
Contact: For more information, please contact the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport, 13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, VA 20171, at (703) 478-2900 ext. 1034 or visit http://www.dulleshilton.com .
