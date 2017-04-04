Country(s)
Bridgeport's new MC-EZ-PAK™ makes connecting AC/MC cable easier than ever
Bridgeport's 'Armored Cable Productivity Kit' has everything a contractor needs to connect and support branch AC and MC Cable
Bridgeport's AMC-50QI EZ-Lock connector makes fast, secure connections employing the industry's only double-snap type AMC connector. Contractors simply snap the connector onto the cable, squeeze the lever and set into the knockout. The lever action also allows for easy, quick removal. No tools are required with the AMC-50QI connector and the Bridgeport solution takes only half the time to install compared with traditional AMC-style connectors. (See the video on the benefits of the EZ-Lock AMC-50QI.)
Designed for use in both dry and wet locations, Bridgeport's US-4461 Universal Strap has the ability to strap a number of AC and MC cables from 14/2 to 10/3. The US-4461 is UL Listed for use with steel and aluminum MCI-A; steel and aluminum MC or AC cables, and 3/8" steel and aluminum FMC.
Bridgeport's MC-EZ-PAK products are part of a full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
