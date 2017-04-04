News By Tag
GadellNet Sees Growth with Blue Key Technology Merger
St. Louis-based tech company is expanding quickly in Indianapolis, Indiana
"I am excited to welcome Blue Key's employees and customers to GadellNet," said Nick Smarrelli, CEO of GadellNet. "We have been growing rapidly over the last 6 years, and this acquisition positions us to grow even more on the north side of Indianapolis. Blue Key's owners are extremely knowledgeable about technologies we are already using. They are also incredibly committed to seeing the customer thrive, which is our end goal at GadellNet. They will be incredible assets to our team and we are all excited to continue this partnership."
GadellNet will take over all of Blue Key's clients immediately to ensure there is no downtime for their managed services.GadellNet's staff is poised to migrate Blue Key clients through a tried and true onboarding process and with a supporting staff experienced in easing this transition.
Adding Blue Key's talented team of Systems and Network Engineers will allow GadellNet to offer their clients more a well-rounded, diverse staff. These talented professionals will add to the central operations already in place in Indianapolis and position this branch to aggressively pursue more small business clients in the area.
"As we began the process of finding a possible organization to join forces with, our first and foremost concern was for ensuring that we found the best possible client experience,"
GadellNet began in 2003 and has since grown to a dynamic team of 65 employees. For five years in a row, GadellNet has won national and local awards, including MSP Mentor's Pioneering 250 Managed Service Providers and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. The Indianapolis branch alone has added 4 new employees in 2017 already. Due to this rapid growth, the Indianapolis branch will be moving to a new office in June located in Carmel, Indiana. This office will include individual workspaces, collaborative team-oriented spaces, a lounge, and an outdoor kitchen.
About GadellNet
GadellNet offers 24/7 Help Desk Support and a Rapid Resolution Team to their clients. These support services have an average response time of 17 seconds. GadellNet specializes in industry-specific technology consulting, creating three-year plans for their clients that facilitate growth for their clients. In 2016, GadellNet's clients grew an average of 9%. GadellNet offers the full gambit of managed services, including comprehensive security monitoring, on-site and cloud backup, mobile device management, professional services, and more. For more on GadellNet, please visit gadellnet.com.
