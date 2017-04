Richard 'Daddy' Love Taking Detroit by Storm with his Oklahoma Style of Blues

richardlove

-- Oklahoma native Richard 'Daddy' Love will be bringing his blues show to the Motor City for the first time this May. A self-proclaimed "SongSlinger,"Love's songs tell the tale of fast cars, beat up pick up trucks, Oklahoma life and his favorite topic; waitresses. Joining him are long time Detroit rockers, drummer Ron Cumbo (What Jane Shared, Destroy All Monsters) and bass player Dan Boyd (Batteur Attaque', Wolverine All Stars) for a one-time performance at The Drafting Table Brewing Company in Wixom, Mi. on May 7at 4:00 pm. There is no admission charge but people are encouraged to arrive early because the show promises to be a sell out.Daddy Love will also be performing solo at Oz's Music in Ann Arbor Tuesday, May 2at 7:30 pm as part of Jim Novak's Open Mic program which airs on cable in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids and is streamed live on the internet. This is the longest running Public Access program in Ann Arbor. Love himself is one of the founders of the "SongWriters Association Norman"(SWAN), a local organization that promotes and helps educate musical artists in the state of Oklahoma and looks forward to meeting others who have the same passion.On Wednesday, May 3Daddy Love will be featured on "CelebrateMichigan," a television program, which airs on MyTV20 Detroit. The program will air June 3Love is a seasoned artist who has delighted audiences in the Southwest for years. He is also a popular artist in "Second Life," a 3-D chat realm that many artists have performed in including bands such as U2 and Annie Lennox. His work was recently featured in the movie "Married on a Monday," and will be shown at The Motor City Nightmares Festival, Sunday, April 30at 3:00pm at the Novi Sheraton.For more information or to secure an interview, please contact Suzanne Boyd at subiesweetie@hotmail.com. http://www.daddylovesmusic.com Press packets available upon request.