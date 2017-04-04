News By Tag
Richard 'Daddy' Love Taking Detroit by Storm with his Oklahoma Style of Blues
Daddy Love will also be performing solo at Oz's Music in Ann Arbor Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 pm as part of Jim Novak's Open Mic program which airs on cable in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids and is streamed live on the internet. This is the longest running Public Access program in Ann Arbor. Love himself is one of the founders of the "SongWriters Association Norman"(SWAN)
On Wednesday, May 3rd Daddy Love will be featured on "Celebrate
Michigan," a television program, which airs on MyTV20 Detroit. The program will air June 3rd.
Love is a seasoned artist who has delighted audiences in the Southwest for years. He is also a popular artist in "Second Life," a 3-D chat realm that many artists have performed in including bands such as U2 and Annie Lennox. His work was recently featured in the movie "Married on a Monday," and will be shown at The Motor City Nightmares Festival, Sunday, April 30th at 3:00pm at the Novi Sheraton.
For more information or to secure an interview, please contact Suzanne Boyd
Suzanne Boyd
***@hotmail.com
