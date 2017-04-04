 
News By Tag
* Saturday Sabbath
* Sun Worship
* Messianic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Multimedia
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jerusalem
  Jerusalem
  Israel
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

The Saturday Sabbath Story - Tsiyon Road Radio

Is the Saturday Sabbath just like Christmas and the Easter Bunny? Tsiyon has put out a new video about the Sabbath and keeping it Set-Apart. This video goes with other offers out this month, including radio programs and the free Holy Time eBook.
 
 
The Saturday Sabbath Story
The Saturday Sabbath Story
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Saturday Sabbath
* Sun Worship
* Messianic

Industry:
* Multimedia

Location:
* Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Tabernacle has released a powerful new video titled The Saturday Sabbath Story. This video discusses the Saturday Sabbath, kept on Saturday because of the belief that the 7th day of the week, mentioned in Exodus, is Saturday according to the Roman calendar.

The Saturday Sabbath Story brings up truths that may be hard to swallow for some, but the aim is to lay out the facts of the Roman calendar and its creation, as well as question whether Saturday and Sunday have always existed since the Creation week.

Many believers want to be set-apart from the pagan customs that have perverted everyday life and most holidays, since we are called to be His Set-Apart, Holy, people. Likewise, we are called to keep the Sabbath Holy or Set-Apart, but there is something important to be said about keeping the Sabbath on Saturday in regards to this Commandment. Below is an excerpt from the video description.

"Saturday Sabbatarian's have traditionally held that the apostate church formed when the Bishop of Rome began to dominate the west and brought… pagan idol worship and beliefs… and formed the Roman Catholic Church, which teaches traditions over Scripture, and to rest from their work on Sunday, instead of Saturday, which they feel is not in keeping with Scripture." Writes Eliyahu. He conitnues below.

"These beliefs raise certain questions. If pagan idol worship is wrong then why is it right to keep the Sabbath on Saturday? Both Sunday and Saturday are part of the Roman week that honors Roman gods. In Latin Sunday is literally "the day of the Sun" and Saturday is literally "the day of Saturn." While to modern people the Sun and Saturn are merely celestial bodies, to the Romans they were gods. In fact, each day of the Roman week was established to honor a different Roman god. How could a system devised to honor false gods give us the correct day to keep the Sabbath?

Another question is this: What proof is there that Saturday has always been the same day of the week, going all the way back to Creation week? On the other hand, is there any proof that the days of the week were changed, even by the Jews, bringing Saturday Sabbath into doubt?

Lastly, if Saturday is disqualified by hard evidence, then what? Is it still possible to determine the correct day to keep the Sabbath, meaning the day that God Himself has set?" He wrote.

This video is part of other special programming that also includes a free Holy Time eBook for this month only.

You can watch The Saturday Sabbath Story by visiting http://tsiyon.org/  or find it on the official Tsiyon Road Radio YouTube channel.

Contact
Emily Rose
Public Relations
***@tsiyon.org
End
Source:Tsiyon Road Radio
Email:***@tsiyon.org Email Verified
Tags:Saturday Sabbath, Sun Worship, Messianic
Industry:Multimedia
Location:Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tsiyon Messianic Radio News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share