The Saturday Sabbath Story - Tsiyon Road Radio
Is the Saturday Sabbath just like Christmas and the Easter Bunny? Tsiyon has put out a new video about the Sabbath and keeping it Set-Apart. This video goes with other offers out this month, including radio programs and the free Holy Time eBook.
The Saturday Sabbath Story brings up truths that may be hard to swallow for some, but the aim is to lay out the facts of the Roman calendar and its creation, as well as question whether Saturday and Sunday have always existed since the Creation week.
Many believers want to be set-apart from the pagan customs that have perverted everyday life and most holidays, since we are called to be His Set-Apart, Holy, people. Likewise, we are called to keep the Sabbath Holy or Set-Apart, but there is something important to be said about keeping the Sabbath on Saturday in regards to this Commandment. Below is an excerpt from the video description.
"Saturday Sabbatarian's have traditionally held that the apostate church formed when the Bishop of Rome began to dominate the west and brought… pagan idol worship and beliefs… and formed the Roman Catholic Church, which teaches traditions over Scripture, and to rest from their work on Sunday, instead of Saturday, which they feel is not in keeping with Scripture." Writes Eliyahu. He conitnues below.
"These beliefs raise certain questions. If pagan idol worship is wrong then why is it right to keep the Sabbath on Saturday? Both Sunday and Saturday are part of the Roman week that honors Roman gods. In Latin Sunday is literally "the day of the Sun" and Saturday is literally "the day of Saturn." While to modern people the Sun and Saturn are merely celestial bodies, to the Romans they were gods. In fact, each day of the Roman week was established to honor a different Roman god. How could a system devised to honor false gods give us the correct day to keep the Sabbath?
Another question is this: What proof is there that Saturday has always been the same day of the week, going all the way back to Creation week? On the other hand, is there any proof that the days of the week were changed, even by the Jews, bringing Saturday Sabbath into doubt?
Lastly, if Saturday is disqualified by hard evidence, then what? Is it still possible to determine the correct day to keep the Sabbath, meaning the day that God Himself has set?" He wrote.
This video is part of other special programming that also includes a free Holy Time eBook for this month only.
You can watch The Saturday Sabbath Story by visiting http://tsiyon.org/
