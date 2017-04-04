News By Tag
Luck of the Irish for Belvoir Bromley!
Belvoir's newest franchisees win branded car in time for Easter launch
"We are very excited about opening our new business and over the moon to have won a brand new car," said Darren. "Chantell and I have actually had quite a tough time lately, as my mum died recently and my dad has been ill. However, my mum was from Dublin, and I like to think that as the Belvoir Awards were held on St. Patrick's Day she was looking down on us and decided to send a bit of Irish good fortune our way!
"We thought that the Belvoir Conference and Awards were brilliant, and every franchisee who attended was invited to put the name of their office into a free prize draw to win the car. When the name Belvoir Bromley was called out we were completely shocked! It's such an amazing prize to win and of course we are convinced that it's a good omen for our new business."
Speaking of their success, Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer, Dorian Gonsalves said: "This is an amazing prize to win and I wish Chantell and Darren every success for the future as they go forward with their new business.
"The 2017 Belvoir National Conference and Awards were the best yet and no expense was spared in celebrating the achievements of all our franchisees and providing them with the tools needed to take their businesses forward.
"I can honestly say that Belvoir is unique as it is the only property franchise to give away a branded car away at its Annual Awards. This beautiful Belvoir branded mini, which was sponsored by Let Alliance and Reputation.com, will undoubtedly be a great boost to help raise awareness of Belvoir Bromley in the local area.
"I am confident that Darren and Chantell, who are a very ambitious and likeable couple will provide an excellent sales and lettings service to landlords, tenants and vendors. Darren has been a landlord for 20 years, and Chantell has a background in sales, so with the support of brand Belvoir behind them I have no doubt that Belvoir Bromley will be a great success."
