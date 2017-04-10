News By Tag
Victoria Park Civic Association Names Fort Lauderdale Media Associatesas New Publisher
FLMA is the Publisher of the Official Neighborhood Association Publications for East Fort Lauderdale's Most Prestigious Communities
Fort Lauderdale Media Associates is currently the official publisher of neighborhood association publications in Rio Vista & Lauderdale Harbors, Harbor Beach, Coral Ridge Country Club Estates, The Landings & Bay Colony, Las Olas Boulevard & Isles and Bermuda Riviera.
"We are obviously honored that the VPCA has selected Fort Lauderdale Media Associates as the official publishers of its newsletter,"
Andrew Gordon, VPCA President, said the all print and online content of the newsletter program will also be coordinated and distributed on its website at https://www.vpca.org
Gordon stressed that this is the only official newsletter program for the Victoria Park Neighborhood and that it provides an opportunity for residents to reach out and connect with homeowners and residents.
For more information on advertising opportunities George Mihaiu can be contacted at 954- 828-1337 or http://ftlauderdalemedia.com/
Peter Nasca
***@persistencepr.com
