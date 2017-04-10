Victoria Park Civic Association Names Fort Lauderdale Media Associatesas New Publisher

FLMA is the Publisher of the Official Neighborhood Association Publications for East Fort Lauderdale's Most Prestigious Communities

2017_ALL_May_angles Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Victoria Park, civic Industry:

* Advertising Location:

* Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US Subject:

* Joint Ventures FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Victoria Park Civic Association (VPCA) has announced it has selected Fort Lauderdale Media Associates (FLMA) as the new publisher of its official VPCA newsletter program. Beginning with the May issue, the print version will be published bimonthly (6 times per year) and more than 5-thousand copies will be printed and distributed to every resident in Victoria Park via USPS every door direct mail. Additionally, the print version will be complimented with the VPCA's official e-newsletter for more time sensitive items.



Fort Lauderdale Media Associates is currently the official publisher of neighborhood association publications in Rio Vista & Lauderdale Harbors, Harbor Beach, Coral Ridge Country Club Estates, The Landings & Bay Colony, Las Olas Boulevard & Isles and Bermuda Riviera.



"We are obviously honored that the VPCA has selected Fort Lauderdale Media Associates as the official publishers of its newsletter," said George Mihaiu, president of FLMA. "Victoria Park is one of East Fort Lauderdale's jewels and rounds out our collection of the region's most prestigious communities."



Andrew Gordon, VPCA President, said the all print and online content of the newsletter program will also be coordinated and distributed on its website at



Gordon stressed that this is the only official newsletter program for the Victoria Park Neighborhood and that it provides an opportunity for residents to reach out and connect with homeowners and residents.



For more information on advertising opportunities George Mihaiu can be contacted at 954- 828-1337 or



Contact

Peter Nasca

***@persistencepr.com Peter Nasca End -- The Victoria Park Civic Association (VPCA) has announced it has selected Fort Lauderdale Media Associates (FLMA) as the new publisher of its official VPCA newsletter program. Beginning with the May issue, the print version will be published bimonthly (6 times per year) and more than 5-thousand copies will be printed and distributed to every resident in Victoria Park via USPS every door direct mail. Additionally, the print version will be complimented with the VPCA's official e-newsletter for more time sensitive items.Fort Lauderdale Media Associates is currently the official publisher of neighborhood association publications in Rio Vista & Lauderdale Harbors, Harbor Beach, Coral Ridge Country Club Estates, The Landings & Bay Colony, Las Olas Boulevard & Isles and Bermuda Riviera."We are obviously honored that the VPCA has selected Fort Lauderdale Media Associates as the official publishers of its newsletter,"said George Mihaiu, president of FLMA. "Victoria Park is one of East Fort Lauderdale's jewels and rounds out our collection of the region's most prestigious communities."Andrew Gordon, VPCA President, said the all print and online content of the newsletter program will also be coordinated and distributed on its website at https://www.vpca.org Gordon stressed that this is the only official newsletter program for the Victoria Park Neighborhood and that it provides an opportunity for residents to reach out and connect with homeowners and residents.For more information on advertising opportunities George Mihaiu can be contacted at 954- 828-1337 or http://ftlauderdalemedia.com/