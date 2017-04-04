 
Industry News





SocialCon™ CINCO LEGACY Powered by Wizard World May 7 In Hollywood, California

Multi Platform Superstar Matthew Espinosa, Social media Star Mark Thomas (duhitzmark) Among Guests At Fifth Annual Event, First Under Wizard World Banner
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD), the largest traveling Comic Con in the country, is proud to present SocialCon™ CINCO LEGACY powered by Wizard World, May 7 at Avalon Hollywood, 1735 N. Vine St. This year, we are bringing multi platform superstar Matthew Espinosa, social media star Mark Thomas (duhitzmark) and many others to the event to meet fans and perform. In 2013, CINCO was the first large scale social media show in LA and for the past four years, CINCO has brought some of the biggest music artists and social media stars to this amazing event.

"For the fifth year—'Cinco Cinco'—we are renaming the event CINCO LEGACY for this year.  Besides some of the biggest social media and music stars today being part of the show, we are inviting back EVERY celebrity who appeared or performers at a past Cinco to be present," said Mike Abrams, Sr. VP Social Programming for Wizard World.

Some of this year's scheduled guests include The Revel Boys, Reed Deming from "The X-Factor," Hosts Sam & Colby, returners The Ochoa Boyz, Jeremy Thurber from Cinco 1, and American Laced from Cinco 3 and 4.. Additional performers and guests will be added over the coming weeks.

Past Cinco show guests have included Jesse McCartney, The Janoskians, Jake Paul, Sam Pottorff, Kian Lawley, Forever In Your Mind, Andrea Russett, Acacia Brinley, Carson Lueders and Johnny Orlando.

Fans can learn more about SocialCon™ CINCO LEGACY powered by Wizard World at www.cincolegacy.com, and purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/cincolegtix.

About SocialCon™

Join thousands as they celebrate the best in social media. SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) brings many of the top social media influencers and their supporters for meet & greets, live performances, Q&A panel programming and more. Follow SocialCon™ on Twitter @wwsocialcon and Instagram WWSOCIALCON.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
