News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SocialCon™ CINCO LEGACY Powered by Wizard World May 7 In Hollywood, California
Multi Platform Superstar Matthew Espinosa, Social media Star Mark Thomas (duhitzmark) Among Guests At Fifth Annual Event, First Under Wizard World Banner
"For the fifth year—'Cinco Cinco'—we are renaming the event CINCO LEGACY for this year. Besides some of the biggest social media and music stars today being part of the show, we are inviting back EVERY celebrity who appeared or performers at a past Cinco to be present," said Mike Abrams, Sr. VP Social Programming for Wizard World.
Some of this year's scheduled guests include The Revel Boys, Reed Deming from "The X-Factor," Hosts Sam & Colby, returners The Ochoa Boyz, Jeremy Thurber from Cinco 1, and American Laced from Cinco 3 and 4.. Additional performers and guests will be added over the coming weeks.
Past Cinco show guests have included Jesse McCartney, The Janoskians, Jake Paul, Sam Pottorff, Kian Lawley, Forever In Your Mind, Andrea Russett, Acacia Brinley, Carson Lueders and Johnny Orlando.
Fans can learn more about SocialCon™ CINCO LEGACY powered by Wizard World at www.cincolegacy.com, and purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/
About SocialCon™
Join thousands as they celebrate the best in social media. SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com)
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse