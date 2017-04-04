News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ACI's Toxic Torts and Environmental Litigation Conference: Rise in Talc Related Claims and More
Also at this premiere event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with in-house counsel from Exelon Corporation, Gen Re, Praxair, Inc., Resolute Management Inc., RiverStone Claims Management LLC, Rockwell Automation, SCOR General Security Companies, and Union Pacific Railroad and hear their perspectives on the key concerns of a company when facing a toxic tort claim. According to Stephanie Butler, Divisional Manager with ACI, it is crucial that litigators in this space are prepared with the most current information and courtroom strategies. As Butler puts it, "In a time where toxic tort claims are only rising, the chance to meet and benchmark with top in-house counsel and leading law firm litigators while learning the most effective legal strategies to minimize fiscal damages for clients and ensure their satisfaction is proving to be an unmissable opportunity."
- A Tactical Approach to Conveying Your Case to the New Age of Jurors
- Efficient and Cost Effective Strategies for Streamlining E-Discovery
- Structuring Successful and Mutually Beneficial Alternative Fee Arrangements
- Prop 65 – The Latest Updates from California and Beyond
- and Analyzing the Use of Genetics in Determining Causation in Toxic Tort Cases
In addition, attendees will also hear from esteemed federal and state jurists, including The Honorable Richard Aulisi, The Honorable Mark Davidson, The Honorable Janis Graham Jack, The Honorable Sean W. McPartland, and The Honorable Claire Elizabeth McWilliams. This highly regarded panel will bring first had perspective on issues such as Daubert, the science being heard within the courtroom, todays juries. In addition, The Honorable Richard Kramer (retired) will be taking part in an interactive post-conference workshop allowing attendees to play the role of a juror during the examination of an expert witness.
For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/
Contact
Linda Lam
***@americanconference.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse