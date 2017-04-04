 
Industry News





April 2017
ACI's Toxic Torts and Environmental Litigation Conference: Rise in Talc Related Claims and More

 
 
Toxic Tort and Environmental Litigation June 21 - 23, 2017, Chicago
Toxic Tort and Environmental Litigation June 21 - 23, 2017, Chicago
 
NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- With the schedules of courtrooms across the nation becoming more and more congested with product liability MDLs and Class Actions, a conference new to the legal market has raised quite a few eyebrows.  Litigators in the toxic tort and environmental legal space gather this summer in Chicago to participate in American Conference Institute's inaugural Toxic Tort and Environmental Litigation conference, taking place this year from June 21-23, 2017 at the Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront. This event has the industry buzzing with a session focusing on the explosion in talc related claims currently awaiting trial in the courtroom. This panel will act as a "one stop shop" for any litigator facing a claim based on this product, as it will provide both a legal and scientific perspective on the basis of these claims today. One key area of focus for the session will be methods for countering the "reptile approach" being utilized by many plaintiff attorneys.

Also at this premiere event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with in-house counsel from Exelon Corporation, Gen Re, Praxair, Inc., Resolute Management Inc., RiverStone Claims Management LLC, Rockwell Automation, SCOR General Security Companies, and Union Pacific Railroad and hear their perspectives on the key concerns of a company when facing a toxic tort claim. According to Stephanie Butler, Divisional Manager with ACI, it is crucial that litigators in this space are prepared with the most current information and courtroom strategies.  As Butler puts it, "In a time where toxic tort claims are only rising, the chance to meet and benchmark with top in-house counsel and leading law firm litigators while learning the most effective legal strategies to minimize fiscal damages for clients and ensure their satisfaction is proving to be an unmissable opportunity." According to the program agenda and conference organizers, panelists will be discussing:

-  A Tactical Approach to Conveying Your Case to the New Age of Jurors

- Efficient and Cost Effective Strategies for Streamlining E-Discovery

- Structuring Successful and Mutually Beneficial Alternative Fee Arrangements

- Prop 65 – The Latest Updates from California and Beyond

- and Analyzing the Use of Genetics in Determining Causation in Toxic Tort Cases

In addition, attendees will also hear from esteemed federal and state jurists, including The Honorable Richard Aulisi, The Honorable Mark Davidson, The Honorable Janis Graham Jack, The Honorable Sean W. McPartland, and The Honorable Claire Elizabeth McWilliams.  This highly regarded panel will bring first had perspective on issues such as Daubert, the science being heard within the courtroom, todays juries. In addition, The Honorable Richard Kramer (retired) will be taking part in an interactive post-conference workshop allowing attendees to play the role of a juror during the examination of an expert witness.

For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/toxictorts.

Click to Share