 
News By Tag
* DGital Media
* James Andrew Miller
* Espn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Acclaimed Author James Andrew Miller, DGital Media Partner on Exclusive Podcast Partnership Series

"Origins", An Original Podcast Series, Will Look At How Some Of The Biggest Events and Moments in Pop Culture, Business, Sports, Politics And Other, Came To Be, With The Visionaries Who Were There From The Start
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* DGital Media
* James Andrew Miller
* Espn

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- DGital Media, a creator of high quality, on-demand audio entertainment, today announced a partnership with award-winning author James Andrew Miller for an original audio series called "Origins."  The podcast will explore beginnings -- whether from the worlds of television, movies, sports, music, business, or even human relationships -- to explain how greatness starts and how critical happenings come to be.

Narrated, researched, and interviewed by James Andrew Miller -- with a combination of wit, intensity and occasional irreverence -- "Origins" will strive to reveal the unexpected, the unpredicted, and those moments of luck and fate that no one sees, or saw, coming. These will include pivotal junctures, trapped doors and level jumps. On "Origins," listeners will hear firsthand from those who were "there at the start," who hatched The Great Ideas, or who arrived in time to turn those great ideas into formidable realities. "Origins" will chart the pedigree of success, celebrating entrepreneurship and examining the frustrations and nightmares that, suddenly or inevitably, occur along the way.

Launching this summer, "Origins," will be based on individual topics -- a historic album, a groundbreaking television show, a company that altered the way we consume media, or even a couple whose romantic relationship garnered widespread curiosity. All of these compelling and entertaining subjects will in some way, have helped create the world we live in today. "Origins" will be available for subscriptions and on demand via iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and other distribution outlets.

"I've read every book Jim has written, in addition to his work for The New York Times and Vanity Fair, and I am a fan first, both of his incredible journalism and of his dedication to premium level storytelling and access," says Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, DGital Media. "Considering the credentials, reputation, access, trust of his peers and the storytelling ability that come with the name James Andrew Miller, a podcast is an unbelievably perfect medium with which to share a new phase of his reporting. This is, in fact, a terrific concept, and Jim is the best possible person to execute it. He has interviewed thousands of creative figures and prominent business leaders.

"I've had this idea for quite a while now," says Miller, "and I'm excited to bring these unique stories to life. When working on oral histories and other reporting, one of my favorite parts of the process has always been digging into the beginnings of journeys. I find early stage stories intoxicating, and love examining the factors that contribute to success or sometimes lead to setbacks, many of which seem incidental at the time but later prove pivotal.

"This series will give us all the opportunity to hear from and learn from, some of the greatest names in many fields, and I am proud to partner with the team at DGital Media. With Origins, listeners will hear the actual voices of those in the arena who made these tremendous success stories possible," Miller says.

James Andrew Miller is an award-winning journalist and the author of five best-selling and trend-setting books. In pursuing the facts, the figures and the reasons why, Miller has interviewed more than a thousand individuals of influence and renown -- more than 600 for the #1 bestseller "Those Guys Have All the Fun" (co-written with Tom Shales); nearly 700 for "Live from New York," the lavishly praised and definitive oral history of "Saturday Night Live"; more than 450 for "Powerhouse," the epochal saga of CAA, the immense global talent agency; and, for his very first book, "Running in Place," more than half of the Senators then serving in the 97th United States Congress.  His work comprises, on its own, a smart and sweeping portrait of the United States in its 20th and 21st centuries, told in terms that are vivid, vital, and always movingly.

About DGital Media

DGital Media (http://dgitalmedia.com/) is a leading innovator and creator of on-demand audio entertainment in sports, business, tech, politics, comedy and news.  DGital Media's growing list of programming partners includes: Recode, Fortune, Crooked Media, Pod Save America, Mythical Entertainment, The UFC, Yahoo Sports, IMG, Fox Sports Digital, The Vertical, Sports Illustrated, TimeInc, Vox Media, Yoga Girl, Entertainment Weekly, The Verge, Eater, Learfield and The MMQB, among others, and features some of the most influential voices in sports, comedy, tech, politics, and news, including Adrian Wojnarowski, Jon Favreau, Kara Swisher, Tony Kornheiser, Peter King, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Jim Norton, Rachel Brathen, Rhett and Link, Ezra Klein, James Andrew Miller, Albert Breer, Sherrod Small, Katie Nolan and Peter Kafka and many more. DGital Media brings authentic and informative audio programming together with brands to inform and engage audiences.  The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.


Contact (DGital Media): Joe Favorito/917-566-8345 (joefavorito2@gmail.com)

Contact
DGital Media
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Joe Favorito
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:DGital Media, James Andrew Miller, Espn
Industry:Media
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Joefavorito.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share