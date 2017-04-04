News By Tag
Acclaimed Author James Andrew Miller, DGital Media Partner on Exclusive Podcast Partnership Series
"Origins", An Original Podcast Series, Will Look At How Some Of The Biggest Events and Moments in Pop Culture, Business, Sports, Politics And Other, Came To Be, With The Visionaries Who Were There From The Start
Narrated, researched, and interviewed by James Andrew Miller -- with a combination of wit, intensity and occasional irreverence -- "Origins" will strive to reveal the unexpected, the unpredicted, and those moments of luck and fate that no one sees, or saw, coming. These will include pivotal junctures, trapped doors and level jumps. On "Origins," listeners will hear firsthand from those who were "there at the start," who hatched The Great Ideas, or who arrived in time to turn those great ideas into formidable realities. "Origins" will chart the pedigree of success, celebrating entrepreneurship and examining the frustrations and nightmares that, suddenly or inevitably, occur along the way.
Launching this summer, "Origins," will be based on individual topics -- a historic album, a groundbreaking television show, a company that altered the way we consume media, or even a couple whose romantic relationship garnered widespread curiosity. All of these compelling and entertaining subjects will in some way, have helped create the world we live in today. "Origins" will be available for subscriptions and on demand via iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and other distribution outlets.
"I've read every book Jim has written, in addition to his work for The New York Times and Vanity Fair, and I am a fan first, both of his incredible journalism and of his dedication to premium level storytelling and access," says Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, DGital Media. "Considering the credentials, reputation, access, trust of his peers and the storytelling ability that come with the name James Andrew Miller, a podcast is an unbelievably perfect medium with which to share a new phase of his reporting. This is, in fact, a terrific concept, and Jim is the best possible person to execute it. He has interviewed thousands of creative figures and prominent business leaders.
"I've had this idea for quite a while now," says Miller, "and I'm excited to bring these unique stories to life. When working on oral histories and other reporting, one of my favorite parts of the process has always been digging into the beginnings of journeys. I find early stage stories intoxicating, and love examining the factors that contribute to success or sometimes lead to setbacks, many of which seem incidental at the time but later prove pivotal.
"This series will give us all the opportunity to hear from and learn from, some of the greatest names in many fields, and I am proud to partner with the team at DGital Media. With Origins, listeners will hear the actual voices of those in the arena who made these tremendous success stories possible," Miller says.
James Andrew Miller is an award-winning journalist and the author of five best-selling and trend-setting books. In pursuing the facts, the figures and the reasons why, Miller has interviewed more than a thousand individuals of influence and renown -- more than 600 for the #1 bestseller "Those Guys Have All the Fun" (co-written with Tom Shales); nearly 700 for "Live from New York," the lavishly praised and definitive oral history of "Saturday Night Live";
