News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Therapeutic Touch Awareness Week runs May 1-7 with more than 50 events throughout Ontario
Therapeutic Touch Awareness Week Ontario events will be held in such centres as Barrie, Belleville, Bracebridge, Brampton, Burlington, Caledon, Chatham, Fergus, Etobicoke, Guelph, Haliburton, Huntsville, Kingston, Oakville, Ottawa, Mississauga, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Wellington, Whitby, and Windsor.
THERAPEUTIC TOUCH AS A COMPLEMENTARY THERAPY
Diverse researchhas been conducted on the efficacy of Therapeutic Touch in various clinical settings and has shown Therapeutic Touch is effective in: promoting relaxation; reducing anxiety and stress; managing pain; improving sleep; facilitating the body's natural healing process and fostering a sense of well-being. In addition, once a person is trained in the technique, Therapeutic Touch can be used effectively for self-care.
The College of Nurses of Ontario and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have policies in place that guide their members in the use of complementary therapies including Therapeutic Touch within their scope of practice. Therapeutic Touch is currently available in more than thirty Healthcare Institutions across Ontario,including:
"I often integrate Therapeutic Touch into my day-to-day nursing practice," states Deborah Gould, RN, RT. "It reassures and calms those undergoing surgery, experiencing trauma and in significant pain."
More than twenty hospicesthroughout Ontario use Therapeutic Touch within their settings including: Wellspring; Dorothy Ley Hospice (Etobicoke); Hospice Wellington (Guelph); St. Joseph's Hospice (London), and Maycourt Hospice (Ottawa).
"I initially turned to Therapeutic Touch in 2002 to restore my health and balance after an auto-immune health crisis," states Julia von Flotow, RT. "My healing journey led to me becoming a Therapeutic Touch Recognized Practitioner and Teacher."
There are more than 500 active members of the Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario, including over 150 Recognized Practitioners and over 40 Recognized Teachers in more than 70 branches of the Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario. Therapeutic Touch is taught by Recognized Teachers from the Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario to staff and volunteers at:McMaster University Hospital (Hamilton); Lennox and Addington Hospital (Napanee); Hospice of Windsor and Essex County; Bethell Hospice (Caledon), and Heart House Hospice (Brampton/Mississauga)
WHAT DOES A CLIENT FEEL DURING A SESSION?
As responses vary, there is no 'right' way to experience Therapeutic Touch. Many of those receiving Therapeutic Touch experience a deep relaxation or fall asleep during the session. Others may sometimes feel energy moving through their bodies or feel slight tingling sensations.
HOW IS THERAPEUTIC TOUCH DONE?
Each Therapeutic Touchsession is tailored to the individual's needs and usually does not exceed 40 minutes including the rest period. The client remains fully clothed. Depending on their preference, Therapeutic Touchcan be done with no physical touching, or with light touch on the shoulders, arms, legs, and feet.
The session can be administered while the client is sitting or lying down. First, the practitioner quiets their mind, becoming calm and present in the moment. Then, as they move their hands from the head to the feet, two to four inches from the body, they note any differences in the quality of the energy flow. Following this, using the energy centres of the hands, the practitioner appropriately modulates energy with specific intention and clear visualization to redistribute and rebalance the client's energy field. The Therapeutic Touch session ends with a rest period of 20 minutes or more, during which time the body's natural healing mechanisms respond to the client's altered and rebalanced energy flow, and the client's own healing momentum continues.
About Therapeutic Touch:
Therapeutic Touch was developed in the early 1970s by Dora Kunz and Dolores Krieger, PhD, RN (Professor Emerita of New York University). The Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario (TTNO) was founded by Crystal Hawk, MEd and Mary Simpson RN in 1986 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1994.
About the Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario:
The Therapeutic Touch Network of Ontario (TTNO) promotes the practice and acceptance of Therapeutic Touch, a non-invasive energy healing modality. The TTNO is committed to research and continuous development, advocacy, quality assurance, and training for its members. The TTNO publishes a quarterly newsletter, InTouch. For more information, please visit www.therapeutictouchontario.com.
-30-
For additional information, or interview requests, please contact:
Peter Ashworth | Ashworth Associates Inc. PR | 416-603-6005 | peter@ashworthassociates.com
Contact
Peter Ashworth, Ashworth Associates Inc. PR
***@ashworthassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse