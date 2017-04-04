News By Tag
"Writer's Retweet" is now available as an audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!
New York Times bestselling author Piers Anthony infuses his classic blend of fantasy, romance, and humor into this collection of short stories, which began as a series of tweets. The audiobook is now available through Audible and iTunes.
The first three stories follow the adventures of painfully average Bigelow Bilge and Paula Plaintiff, who are thrust unwillingly into a world fraught with terrifying, victim-specific illusions. Who—or what—is the source of these horrifying encounters? Why have Bigelow and Paula been targeted?
Then, a newspaper reporter in "Dull Street Incident" gets wind of a delicious scandal rumored to have punctuated a stale suburban street. Menacing prisoners, conniving teenage girls, and one well-kept secret leads this reporter to the story of a lifetime. But who will believe it?
Finally, in "Forbidden Fruit," dowdy, middle-aged Edith happens upon a mysterious fruit that completely alters her life—and the life of Kent, an attractive, young neighbor. Seduced by her newfound magical abilities, Edith plunges into a world filled with demons, pleasure, and unthinkable risk.
Plug in your headphones and dive into this collection of stories, with narration provided by Harry Benjamin. "Writer's Retweet" is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial. You can also receive the audiobook for just $1.99 after purchasing the Kindle version. This collection is also available as a Kindle book for $3.99 and in paperback for $8.00.
Book reviewers may have received a review request in August when the paperback and eBook versions of "Writer's Retweet" were released. If you have already reviewed this book, thank you! If you'd like to announce on your blog that an audiobook version is now available, we would appreciate it.
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues.
Piers Anthony is a prolific writer of science fiction and fantasy. With over 170 books in print, including his famous "Xanth" series, Anthony continues to create stories full of magic, a little naughtiness, and plenty of fun and humor.
As a child, Harry Benjamin spent many hours lying on his bedroom floor, reading his favorite novels aloud in time to the accompanying audiobook. Now a young actor with a passion for telling stories, it is only natural that he has made the leap into audiobook narration himself, something he intends to keep doing for a long time to come! In addition to voiceovers, Harry also acts, writes, and directs for theatre, and is a member of the recently formed theatre company Colossal Porpoise, who can be tracked down on Facebook and Twitter.
