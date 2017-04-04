Country(s)
Transportation Technology Assists NY Attorney Bryan L. Salamone in Divorce Actions
As legislators debate privacy issues, leading New York divorce lawyer uses digital tracking to catch cheating spouses
MELVILLE, N.Y. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The technology that allows ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to collect information on their passengers has raised privacy concerns among the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York State Legislature. New York's lawmakers have already drafted legislation to address those concerns, because they know that whether you're in someone else's car or your own, information is being collected about your travels. But for one New York divorce lawyer, this digital data-gathering made possible by technological advances that pinpoint a person's location have become important tools in his law practice, where he's using the information to his clients' advantage.
As the founder of Bryan L. Salamone & Associates, a prominent Long Island divorce firm, Mr. Salamone has found that the tracking data generated by these ride-sharing services as well as by open-toll roads and red-light cameras provide new opportunities to catch cheating spouses who've lied about their location. Mr. Salamone has seen this irrefutable evidence of a spouse's whereabouts benefit his clients in divorce cases alleging adultery.
With New York switching to a cash-free toll system, there will be no way for drivers on toll roads — such as those traveling from Long Island to Manhattan via the Queens–Midtown Tunnel — to avoid having their vehicles detected either by E-Z Pass technology or a camera that photographs the vehicle and then sends an invoice to the driver's home address. Mr. Salamone notes that in the past, husbands and wives who sought this type of evidence needed to hire private investigators, costing them time and money. Now, his firm can procure and subpoena vital information easily and cost-effectively.
"In more than a dozen matters that I've handled, tollbooth, red-light and ride-sharing information has been crucial in establishing that a husband or wife has been unfaithful. Sometimes, photographic evidence of an affair is mailed right to the victimized spouse," Salamone says.
As legislators and civil libertarians continue to debate the effects of technology on privacy, divorce representation has been permanently altered by that technology and used to hold cheaters accountable. And as technological advances continue at warp speed, tech-savvy family law attorneys are likely to accelerate their use of associated data to pursue successful results for their clients.
About Bryan L. Salamone & Associates, P.C.
The law firm of Bryan L. Salamone & Associates represents clients in family law and divorce matters on Long Island and throughout the New York City area. From their office in Melville, New York, the firm's experienced litigators guide clients through high-conflict divorces and other family law matters. Over more than 20 years of legal practice, the firm has developed a reputation for delivering effective solutions to complex family law concerns.
For more information about the firm, call 631.424.3597 or visit their website.
