Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Appoints Jacquelyn Coleman Director of Network Office Supervision
Financial planning firm provides path for growth and development
"Jacqui's vast experience, dedication and expertise make her the right person to lead our firm's compliance functions," said Robert Hughes, JD, Chief Operating Officer of the Chicago-based financial planning firm. "She is a true professional, who strives to ensure our firm has a positive impact on our clients and financial advisors, representatives and associates,"
Jacqui joined Northwestern Mutual – Chicago in 2009 as a Client Relations Coordinator. She transferred to the Investment Operations team in 2010 and rose to Manager in 2012. In 2015 she was promoted to Assistant Director of Network Office Supervision, a position she held until her most recent promotion.
She holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Illinois University. Her commitment to continuing education and the firm's training opportunities led her to earn the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) series 6, 7, 9, 10, 63 and 65 designations.
Giving back to her community, she is the co-chair the Parents Advisory Committee at Sayre Language Academy and supports the Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Childhood Cancer Impact philanthropic initiative.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
