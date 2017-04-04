 
Finer Connections Launches Helping People Improve their Personal & Professional Relationships

Working at 5 organizations from Entry Level to Middle Manager and Marrying Her Husband 3 Months after Meeting Him Has Led Natalie Pizzolla to Launch Finer Connections and Provide Personal & Professional Relationship Coaching
 
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Natalie provides 1-on-1 coaching via Skype as well as email coaching using strength-based and solution-focused coaching. She focuses on improving relationships and personal growth that will lead to greater relationships. In addition, she offers a self coaching eCourse which supplies structure and a strategic process to set goals for those who want to improve their relationships.

On the finerconnections.com blog, Natalie writes about relationships and uses her experience from working at 5 organizations in Entry Level to Middle Manager positions. She also shares what she's learned from her personal experience what makes a successful relationship, from marrying her husband 3 months after meeting him while on vacation in Italy.

In her 10 years of experience Natalie has counseled individuals and families, coached staff, worked in advocacy and managed programs and departments. Natalie obtained her Master of Social work from Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College and is licensed in the state of NY. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University.

For more information visit https://finerconnections.com

Natalie Pizzolla
