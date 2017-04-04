News By Tag
JC Triple Threat's New Single, "Dip It" Sparks the #DipItChallenge on Triller
Arizona New Dance Challenge Catching Like Wildfire Across the Country
The #DipItChallenge dance is featured on the Triller App and Dance Trends (IG @populardancetrends)
"You normally see dances come out of New York, LA or ATL, but Phoenix has tons of great dancers and dope choreographers. I'm glad to have my song a part of this movement...This is Crazy!" JC said.
The song "Dip It" was written by JC Triple Threat and produced by LnD. This upbeat urban pop song has received positive reactions from fans, with over fifty videos posted already.
When asked about the concept behind the song, JC said, "I just wanted to create a poppin' upbeat song that everyone could dance to at home, in the club or just hanging out with your friends." JC's versatility is shown throughout his project "The Crossover". Fans get a unique experience when listening to each one of his songs.
Fans across the nation can learn the dance and slay the video today!
"Dip It'" is available now on Google Play, Spotify, iTunes and Amazon and other digital platforms via Altavoz Distribution.
#DipItChallenge dance video: https://youtu.be/
Instagram: @akatriplethreat
Website: jcakatriplethreat.com
