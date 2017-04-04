 
Wartime Channel Islands novel to feature at The Grand's Nostalgia Day

Sally Aviss, Kentish author of the popular "Cairnmor" trilogy, will be showcasing her latest novel "Message from Captivity" at the Folkestone Craft Fair on Monday 1 May.
 
 
Sally Aviss discussing her books at Ramsgate's Spitfire Day in 2016
Sally Aviss discussing her books at Ramsgate's Spitfire Day in 2016
 
FOLKESTONE, England - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Until the recent hit film Another Mother's Son, few people were aware of the role the Channel Islands played during the Second World War. Message from Captivity, which was brought out by Kentish publisher Ozaru Books shortly before the film, incorporates the same historical background - the islanders' shock evacuation and internment, as well as later developments - into a ripping yarn on a much wider scale.

As action moves from the beautiful islands to the very heart of Nazi-occupied Europe, this epic, meticulously researched tale realistically captures the atmosphere of life under enemy control, together with the struggle of participants on all sides to 'do the right thing', even in the impossible circumstances of war. It weaves factual authenticity into the fabric of a narrative where the twists and turns of captivity, freedom and dangerous pursuit have unforeseen consequences, where integrity is tested to the limit, and great inner strength is needed to cope with the decisions and challenges faced. Espionage, malice and romance combine in a story that will lift the spirits and wrench the heart.

The book's writer, Sally Aviss, has a keen interest in the period, and particularly what happened in coastal areas around the UK during the war. Following her appearance at Spitfire Day in Ramsgate last year, this May Day she will be appearing at the Nostalgia Day bank holiday celebrations at The Grand Hotel in Folkestone. The following month, on 17 June, Sally will be signing all of her books at Waterstones Ashford, and she is also scheduled to appear at other venues across Kent throughout the year.

About the author:
Sally Aviss comes from East Kent, but her love of sailing has taken her to many coastal areas of the British Isles. Message from Captivity is her fourth book following the highly acclaimed Cairnmor trilogy, also published by Ozaru Books. In addition to her writing, she is a professional classical musician and instrumental teacher.

About the publisher:
Ozaru Books is a boutique publisher based in the small Thanet village of St Nicholas-at-Wade. Most of the authors published by Ozaru have strong connections with the area of East Kent.

Further details on Message from Captivity and all of Ozaru Books' other publications can be found at http://ozaru.net/ozarubooks

Ben Jones
***@ozaru.net
