Industry News





Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Honors Top Producers and Sales Executives

 
 
L to R Sheree’ Landreth, Ryan Morgan, Katie Crid
TAMPA, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) recognized the company's 2016 top producers and sales executives at its annual awards ceremony, held at the Renaissance Tampa International Hotel. The signature event, now in its 33rd year, was attended by more than 150 members of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

         Lazaro Martinez of the company's Sebring office took the highest honor, as one of the Top 10 Residential Agents in the U.S. in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Martinez had 123 unit sales in 2016.

         Four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group sales professionals or teams were awarded the Chairman's Circle Platinum honor – which recognizes the top one percent of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents in the U.S. Receiving this award were the Fowkes Group of the Carrollwood office, Ryan Morgan of the Port Richey office, the S&S Team of the Port Richey office and Retha Wright of the Countryside office.

         Additional awards were presented in the following categories: Chairman's Circle Gold for top two percent, the President's Circle for top four percent, the Leading Edge Society for top seven percent and the Honor Society for top 14 percent. The company also recognized sales executives who achieved more than $1 million in sales and $2 million in sales.

"It is always uplifting to honor the hard work and success of our staff and executives at our awards ceremony," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley. "We are truly proud of Lazaro for representing our company at the national sales convention as one of the Top 10 Agents, and we are thrilled to have so many additional group members in the highest percentages of sales professionals in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national network. This is a testament to the experience, dedication, reputation and teamwork that set our company apart."

To see a list of all company award winners or for more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

