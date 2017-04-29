'From Runway to the Closet' - NUMAISH Summer Show 2017

NUMAISH presents a Curated Mix of Fashion Week Designers this Spring-Summer Season

-- NUMAISH®- UAE's leading fashion exhibition is all set to present its 17Edition,'Numaish Summer Show" showcasing thelatest summer collections in Designer Apparel, Jewellery, Accessories & Home Decor onKeeping in pace with current trends, Numaish has created alliances with leading Designers, who have mastered the skill of creating fabulous organic & sustainable designs. The collections on display will be environmental friendly and will be one of the first steps for Numaish to support being ecological in the fashion world.This Summer edition features an interesting melange of over 70 recurring & debutant designers - presenting Anavila with her fresh new collection of Effortless and Graceful Soft drapes in cooling pastels, I am Design by Pratik & Priyanka, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Silvense by Vrindaa, Chola by Sohaya, Upasana, The Sewing Company, Limerick, inclusive of 20 Fresh designers for the first time in Dubai from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Hong Kong & UAE.Date: Friday 28th April & Saturday 29th April 2017Venue: Grand Ballroom, Hotel Conrad - Dubai.https://www.wowmarketing.me