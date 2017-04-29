 
News By Tag
* Apparel
* Exhibition
* Dubai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Quoz
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


'From Runway to the Closet' - NUMAISH Summer Show 2017

NUMAISH presents a Curated Mix of Fashion Week Designers this Spring-Summer Season
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- NUMAISH®- UAE's leading fashion exhibition is all set to present its 17th Edition,

'Numaish Summer Show" showcasing thelatest summer collections in Designer Apparel, Jewellery, Accessories & Home Decor on 28 & 29 April at Hotel Conrad, Dubai.

Keeping in pace with current trends, Numaish has created alliances with leading Designers, who have mastered the skill of creating fabulous organic & sustainable designs. The collections on display will be environmental friendly and will be one of the first steps for Numaish to support being ecological in the fashion world.

This Summer edition features an interesting melange of  over 70 recurring & debutant designers - presenting Anavila with her fresh new collection of Effortless and Graceful Soft drapes in cooling pastels, I am Design by Pratik & Priyanka, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Silvense by Vrindaa, Chola by Sohaya, Upasana, The Sewing Company, Limerick, inclusive of  20 Fresh designers for the first time in Dubai from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Hong Kong & UAE.

Date: Friday 28th April & Saturday 29th April 2017

Venue: Grand Ballroom, Hotel Conrad - Dubai.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1989044441323409/

https://www.wowmarketing.me

Media Contact
+971528005521
***@wowmarketing.me
End
Source:Numaish Exhibitions
Email:***@wowmarketing.me Email Verified
Tags:Apparel, Exhibition, Dubai
Industry:Fashion
Location:Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share