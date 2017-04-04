News By Tag
Mopar Madness Returns to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds
The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals take Center State Starting July 14
Chrysler weekend has been an annual tradition for Mopar lovers since 1991 and the show and the enthusiasm that surrounds it grows annually. This year's fun includes a handful of special displays, guests and a showcase from Dodge on its latest and greatest products.
For as much as guests come to mingle with each other and look at the cool cars, many come because of the swap meet. The massive layout is THE perfect outlet for enhancing or restoring any piece of Mopar history and the reality is, if it can't be found within the Chrysler Nationals swap meet, it doesn't exist. From original to aftermarket, rare to exotic and more, vendors within the swap area have every single guest covered with something specific to their Mopar passions.
Who can ignore the decades of beauty on-site too with the nearly 3,000 car showfield? This year honors 100 years of the Dodge/Ram truck brand as well as 50 years of the RO/WO Super Stocks, GTX and R/T. In addition, there is a unique and must-see Panther Pink/Moulin Rouge (FM3) display. This showcase brings the pinkest cars in the universe to Carlisle and guests of all ages will love it! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Viper, as well as the end of production, there will be a special Viper display on the showfield.
Cars don't just look good at Carlisle, they go fast too. Dodge is coming with some of its freshest, hottest rides like the all-new Demon, the Hellcat and more. By popular demand, Dodge brings its drag and drift rides to the track at Carlisle, while Carlisle Events supports the burnout contest.
There's even a way for guests to better their rides, all while enjoying the show. As part of the manufacturers midway, on-site installations take place on exhaust systems, making the sweet sound of weekend that much sweeter, performance parts installs, tunes and more.
Finally, Chrysler weekend gives guests two shows for the price of one. All-new for 2017, the Carlisle Hurst Nationals takes place at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. Some of the guests from that event, such as Linda Vaughn and Bob Riggle will appear on the fairgrounds to meet guests, sign autographs and more.
It all starts July 14 and registration details as well as links to purchase tickets are available now at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
