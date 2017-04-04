News By Tag
SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - GERN, AKRX, RCII
What They Do: Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.
Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) $29.77. Announced Friday confirmation that Akorn is currently in discussions with Fresenius Kabi, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FWB:FRE), concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn.
Entry into a formal agreement with respect to a transaction remains subject to, among other things, approval by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE and the board of directors of Akorn.
What They Do: Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) $9.60. Today announced a new strategic plan designed to restore growth, improve profitability and maximize value for all Rent-A-Center stockholders. These initiatives are focused on strengthening the Core U.S. business; optimizing and growing the AcceptanceNOW®
What They Do: A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.
