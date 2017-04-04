 
SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - GERN, AKRX, RCII

 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Monday 4/10/17- Geron Corporation (GERN) $2.15. Today announced that Janssen Research & Development, LLC has completed the second internal data reviews of IMerge and IMbark, the clinical trials of the telomerase inhibitor imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis (MF), respectively. For IMerge, the benefit/risk profile of imetelstat in the treated patients supports continued development in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. A data package and proposed trial design refinements are planned to be provided to the FDA. For IMbark, the current results suggest clinical benefit and a potential overall survival benefit associated with imetelstat treatment in relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis; the trial will continue unchanged to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data, including an assessment of overall survival.

What They Do: Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) $29.77. Announced Friday confirmation that Akorn is currently in discussions with Fresenius Kabi, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FWB:FRE), concerning a potential acquisition of Akorn.

Entry into a formal agreement with respect to a transaction remains subject to, among other things, approval by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE and the board of directors of Akorn.

What They Do: Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) $9.60. Today announced a new strategic plan designed to restore growth, improve profitability and maximize value for all Rent-A-Center stockholders. These initiatives are focused on strengthening the Core U.S. business; optimizing and growing the AcceptanceNOW® ("ANow") business; and leveraging technology investments to expand distribution channels and integrate retail and online offerings.

What They Do: A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

To read more visit http://www.smallcapreview.com

About SmallCapReview

Features available at SmallCapReview.com include in-depth profiles of select Small-Cap/Penny Stocks as well as the most comprehensive and up to date news available on the small-cap market.

No investor should assume that reliance on the views, opinions or recommendations contained herein will produce profitable results. Nothing within our site should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. The companies we profile may lack an active trading market for their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

Copyright SmallCapReview. SmallCapReview.com is a leading site for news on small-caps, penny stocks and microcaps. SmallCapReview has built a loyal opt-in following for their investor products by providing a newsletter at no cost, sent to subscribers, highlighting select stocks in play.

