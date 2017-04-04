 
Tire Market Analysis, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2022

 
 
NEW YORK - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The tire market is driven by increase in vehicles production and increasing disposable income of people. The economic growth in the developing countries is resulting into high demand and production of vehicles, which is driving the demand of tires. The production volume for passenger car and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the global production. The increasing production in the region is complimented by intensifying demand for passenger cars and LCV in the region. The improving economy and standard of living in countries such as China and India have resulted in increased sales volume of automotive. The high automotive production volume in Asia-Pacific has made it an attractive tire market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tire-market).

Browse Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tire-market

In 2015, Asia-Pacific was globally the largest market for tire, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is further expected to lead the tire market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the sales and production of vehicles. In 2015, China, India and Japan were the major contributors to tire market in the region. The increasing domestic automotive production, especially in countries such as India and China, is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific tire market. Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 55% of the tire manufacturing plants owing to favorable government policies, easy availability of cheap labor and abundant rubber production. North America is expected to be the second largest tire market during the forecast period owing to increasing customer base and high disposable incomes of people in the region. This has resulted in increased manufacturing activities by local automotive OEMs in the region, which in turn boosts the growth of the tire market. The European countries such as Germany, France, U.K., Russia and Spain contributed with high growth to the European tire market in 2015.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tire-mar...

Some of the major competitors in the global tire market include Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. SpA, Yokohama Rubber Company, Xingyuan Tire Group, JK Tyre & Industries, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.
Tags:Tire Market, Global tire market, Tire Market Size
Industry:Automotive
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
