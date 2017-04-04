News By Tag
How to Recover Gmail Account Password
Do you know the simple steps for recovering your Gmail account password? In case, your answer is NO, then you definitely needs to read this article till the end. In this article, you will find the most effective steps for troubleshooting this issue. Although there are some users who recover their Gmail password on their own but their quantity is too rare on this earth. So, without wasting your time, here are the password recovery steps, which you need to follow sincerely.
• Firstly, the account support page of the Google should be navigated on the browser.
• Then, their email address should be entered in the required field and the NEXT button should be clicked.
• After that, the last password, which the user remembers should be entered before tapping the NEXT button.
• Now, it's the time to select the option with the help of which, the user will receive an OTP.
• Next, after entering the OTP in the required field, the new password has to be entered by the user and that same password has to be entered by the user in the next field.
• Finally, the FINISH button should be clicked by the user and he is done.
Now, if still, it is difficult for the users to recover their Gmail account password, then the Gmail Technical Support should be immediately contacted by them for getting the best possible assistance.
For more details: http://www.instohelp.com/
Annabell Matt
1-844-835-4754
***@instohelp.com
