Michigan's Military and Space Heroes Museum hosts "Spirit of Michigan's Own" awards
The inaugural honorees are recent Medal of Honor recipient, retired Lt. Col Charles Kettles from Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Stan Bozich, the visionary who founded Michigan's Military and Space Heroes Museum (MMSHM) 40 years ago.
Along with paying tribute to these men, this ceremony aims to raise funds needed for the ongoing operations of the museum. Gold sponsors for the event are: Emil Rummel Agency, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn, Frankenmuth Insurance, McDonald's of Frankenmuth, Mike Young Buick GMC, and Schaefer & Bierlein Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT.
MMSHM was created to remember those people from Michigan farms, offices, and factories who fought for our freedom during wars such as the Spanish-American War to the War on Terrorism. MMSHM is one of the only museums in America dedicated to soldiers from a single state.
Rather than focusing on the mechanics of battle, this museum serves as a shrine to ordinary lives caught up in – and sometimes ended by – the experience of war. It focuses on themes such as the passage of time, and aims to remind people of the debt they owe to those who came before us and fought for our freedom.
The displays at MMSHM reflect the adventures and tragedies of the soldiers who, without these exhibits, might have otherwise been forgotten.
The "Spirit of Michigan's Own" awards, which is sold out for 2017, is thelatest venture of MMSHM in making sure that Michigan soldiers are honored and remembered. MMSHM is unique in the United States in that it is the only repository devoted to the wartime experiences of one state's people. Learn more at http://www.michigansmilitarymuseum.com/
