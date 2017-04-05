News By Tag
CareforAir Releases A Promotion For Their Rainbow Breezer!
Everyone who is an avid fan of the company's products knows that the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer comes with a free CareforAir Thai Lotus Essence 100ml. But for the coming weeks, anyone who will purchase a CareforAir Rainbow Breezer will be eligible for a 75% discount on the CareforAir Green Apple Essence 200ml too.
"We like to give our customers something to feel happy about after purchasing our products. It is also a great way for them to maintain clean, fresh and fragrant air," said Heather, owner at CareforAir.
The CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is an air purifier that uses water as the filter. This is a modern design that made the Breezer one of the best in the air purifier industry. The motor of the Breezer is large and powerful making it able to run for 24 hours without overheating. As for the essence, the CareforAir Green Apple Essence 200ml boasts a fruity, sweet and citrusy scent. The essence can be used only in air purifiers and works best with the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer.
People interested in the sale can purchase their new CareforAir Rainbow Breezer here: http://bit.ly/
For those interested in the benefits of the CareforAir Green Apple Essence, they can visit this link: http://bit.ly/
