Easter Sunday Brunch At Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
This Easter head to Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and enjoy a feast of traditional Easter specialties with your family and friends.
The sumptuous Easter Brunch is priced at AED 115 net per person, inclusive of water and a soft drink, and will be available on Sunday, April 16 from 12.30pm to 3pm. Children below six years dine free while those between 6 and 12 years enjoy 50 per cent discount. A special Easter raffle draw will be held during the Brunch with a fabulous Easter Chocolate basket for the winner.
Mr. Haytham Aziz, the Hotel Manager of the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah said: "We want to make it the most memorable Easter Sunday for our guests. Join us in the Easter celebrations as we lay out a superb selection of Easter delicacies and international dishes. Bring the kids along for a lovely time together. The weather is just perfect to enjoy the great outdoors and, our beautiful gardens and the scenic private beach offer the perfect setting for a memorable day."
Easter Brunch
Cote Jardin
Sunday, 16th April 2017 from 12:30hrs to 15:00hrs
AED 115* per person including water, soft drinks and chilled juices
Kid's Activity
The Big Garden
Sunday, 16th April 2017
Face Painting 10:00hrs
Easter Cookie Making 11:00hrs
Egg Hunting 12:00 pm
Free for Kids of members, in-house and paid day pass guests.
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
