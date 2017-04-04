 
Easter Sunday Brunch At Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

This Easter head to Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and enjoy a feast of traditional Easter specialties with your family and friends.
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This Easter head to Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and enjoy a feast of traditional Easter specialties with your family and friends. On offer at the restaurant is a lavish Easter brunch buffet which includes a fabulous selection of classic fare as well as a variety of signature festive dishes. Round off your meal on a sweet note with indulgent desserts. On the menu is also plenty of fun for the little ones with Easter games, egg hunt, cookie making and egg painting.

The sumptuous Easter Brunch is priced at AED 115 net per person, inclusive of water and a soft drink, and will be available on Sunday, April 16 from 12.30pm to 3pm. Children below six years dine free while those between 6 and 12 years enjoy 50 per cent discount. A special Easter raffle draw will be held during the Brunch with a fabulous Easter Chocolate basket for the winner.

Mr. Haytham Aziz, the Hotel Manager of the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah said: "We want to make it the most memorable Easter Sunday for our guests. Join us in the Easter celebrations as we lay out a superb selection of Easter delicacies and international dishes. Bring the kids along for a lovely time together. The weather is just perfect to enjoy the great outdoors and, our beautiful gardens and the scenic private beach offer the perfect setting for a memorable day."

Easter Brunch

Cote Jardin

Sunday, 16th April 2017 from 12:30hrs to 15:00hrs

AED 115* per person including water, soft drinks and chilled juices

Kid's Activity

The Big Garden

Sunday, 16th April 2017

Face Painting 10:00hrs

Easter Cookie Making 11:00hrs

Egg Hunting 12:00 pm

Free for Kids of members, in-house and paid day pass guests.

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

Click to Share