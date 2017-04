BGU Bhubaneswar Emerges As The Top Destination For MBA In Orissa

A degree in business management is seen as a ticket to an enviable job, high salary and social prestige. Located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, The Birla Global University.

End

-- A degree in business management is seen as a ticket to an enviable job, high salary and social prestige. Located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, The Birla Global University offers MBA programs to students interested in pursuing management jobs and making a career in business management. This is an AITE approved institution, and has established itself as a top MBA college in the eastern part of India.Candidates need to be strong in academics, which should be supported through mark sheets, and should have scored at least 50% marks in graduation. Those appearing for their graduation exam for final year have to immediately submit their mark sheet when they get the same.Applicants for the BGU Bhubaneswar MBA program should have valid score card for MAT or CMAT 2017/XAT 2016/CAT 2016 (May 2017/ Feb 2017/ December 2016/ Sept 2016). The university offers a full 2-year MBA program. Admission for the program is screened depending on whether students qualify for any of these competitive exams like GMAT, CMAT, MAT, XAT or CAT.Personal interview, GD and written essays are then conducted, with the assistance of senior corporate managers, in order to choose students for programs. The final selection for the course includes proper weightage given to regional background, professional and academic qualifications, work experience and more.The program is divided into as many as 6 semesters. HR or Operations, Finance, Marketing etc are offered from the 3semester as a specialization. The university conducts this course closely associated with the industry. Students can undergo assignments, presentations, guest lectures and classes. They can be exposed to the world of corporate sector through short term projects, summer internship, workshops, special guest lectures and academia interface, which are a part of the entire course design and are compulsory for students. They can learn about time management, which is very important for being successful in management posts.Situated in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, The Birla Global University is a top MBA college with eminent faculty members and some of the best management programs for students from all over India. It offers industry standard training and academic knowledge that can provide the industry with the best business management professionals.For further information and enquiries, visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/ MBA-Course IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, GothapatnaBhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA0674 – 7103001-10,0674 – 7103002.