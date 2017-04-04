News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BGU Bhubaneswar Emerges As The Top Destination For MBA In Orissa
A degree in business management is seen as a ticket to an enviable job, high salary and social prestige. Located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, The Birla Global University.
Candidates need to be strong in academics, which should be supported through mark sheets, and should have scored at least 50% marks in graduation. Those appearing for their graduation exam for final year have to immediately submit their mark sheet when they get the same.
Applicants for the BGU Bhubaneswar MBA program should have valid score card for MAT or CMAT 2017/XAT 2016/CAT 2016 (May 2017/ Feb 2017/ December 2016/ Sept 2016). The university offers a full 2-year MBA program. Admission for the program is screened depending on whether students qualify for any of these competitive exams like GMAT, CMAT, MAT, XAT or CAT.
Personal interview, GD and written essays are then conducted, with the assistance of senior corporate managers, in order to choose students for programs. The final selection for the course includes proper weightage given to regional background, professional and academic qualifications, work experience and more.
The program is divided into as many as 6 semesters. HR or Operations, Finance, Marketing etc are offered from the 3rd semester as a specialization. The university conducts this course closely associated with the industry. Students can undergo assignments, presentations, guest lectures and classes. They can be exposed to the world of corporate sector through short term projects, summer internship, workshops, special guest lectures and academia interface, which are a part of the entire course design and are compulsory for students. They can learn about time management, which is very important for being successful in management posts.
About Birla Global University
Situated in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, The Birla Global University is a top MBA college with eminent faculty members and some of the best management programs for students from all over India. It offers industry standard training and academic knowledge that can provide the industry with the best business management professionals.
For further information and enquiries, visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002.
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse