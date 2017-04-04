Arabia CSR Network conducts clinic for CSR awards

Orientation to help ensure smooth application process for CSR and sustainability champions

-- UAE, April 10, 2017 - Arabia CSR Network, the Middle East region's leading training service provider and think tank, conducted today (April 10, 2017) a clinic for present and potential participants of the annual 'Arabia CSR Network Awards' at the Millennium Plaza Hotel in Dubai. The one-day workshop aimed at helping CSR and sustainability champions in the region in preparing their application to the region's most prestigious CSR awards.Arabia CSR Awards requires organizations submitting for the awards to give an elaborate submission process featuring their strategies, operations, policies and governance structures and processes aligned with international standards such as the GRI sustainability reporting guidelines, European EFQM Excellence Model and the UN Global Compact Ten Principles.Habiba Al Marashi, President and CEO, Arabia CSR Network, said: "The Arabia CSR Awards has built a reputation for following a rigorous evaluation process of CSR and sustainability practices across the region and has become the benchmark of integrity, credibility and transparency. The clinic was designed to guide applicants in the best way possible for entities to achieve their goals and provide them fair and equal knowledge of the application process in an adequate timeframe before the submission deadline to ensure fair competition and a smooth progression."CSR and sustainability practices are increasingly becoming the norm among companies in the Middle East, including reporting these practices as part of the company's non-financial performance, particularly in the environmental, social and governance goals. Studies have shown that companies implementing CSR and sustainability programs create positive impact not only in society but also in the company's bottom line.The award is supported by Emirates National Oil Company as Strategic Sponsor; Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company as Silver Sponsor; United Nations Environment Programme as Strategic Supporter; DNV GL as Assurance Provider; Emirates Environmental Group as Environmental Partner; and Millennium Plaza Hotel as Venue Support for the Clinic.