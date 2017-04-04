News By Tag
Plasma Nutrition and Performix® Bring Improved Whey Protein to the Market
Competitive gains ahead for food brands thanks to new processing technology
The enhancement is the result of Plasma Nutrition's Ingredient Optimization™
"Changing the structure of proteins is not a new thing in itself," says Plasma Nutrition co-founder Stephen Motosko, "but so far it's always been done in a lab environment, five grams at a time. Scaling the process and making it economically viable is something no one has ever tried to do before." This advancement will allow food brands to create more efficient products and gain a competitive edge in the growing supplements industry, without necessarily altering the protein content.
"Considering the size of the market, technological improvements in protein processing have been quite stagnant for decades," says co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski. "So it was a long time coming for this type of breakthrough."
For ioProtein™, the upcoming co-branded launch is only a first step. "Our partnership with Plasma Nutrition will be a huge factor in our future growth and market expansion," says PERFORMIX® CEO Matt Hesse. "Our forthcoming products will be our most innovative and unique to date."
Future uses of the Ingredient Optimization™
About Plasma Nutrition
Plasma Nutrition is a New York-based tech start-up founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food we eat and improve health outcomes. In 2016 Plasma Nutrition took part in the cohort of Food-X, the world's leading food business accelerator. This year, Plasma Nutrition will launch its first ioProtein™ ingredient, based on a technology comprising a specifically-
Phone Number: 848 391 8393
Email: chris@plasmanutrition.com
About PERFORMIX ®
Corr-Jensen's PERFORMIX supplements deliver a comprehensive set of performance-
Phone Number: 215-840-1107
Email: jason.ginenthal@
Contact
Chris Flynn-Rozanski
Jason Ginenthal
848 391 8393
***@plasmanutrition.com
