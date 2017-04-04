Stada Romania Deploys MediaSoft CRM

End

-- After several Stada countries who run with Mediasoft CRM solutions, Stada Romania joins the club of satisfied users. Stada Romania had an very comprehensive tender on which many international Pharma CRM vendors participated but at the end Mediasoft won.The whole implementation started end of 2016 and from 1st of April 2017 Stada Romania started to use Mediasoft CRM by it's full potential and capabilities."With Stada we build an amazing partnership based on state-of-the-art technology and trust. Stada is always very eager to follow our newest flagship products and such situation we faced this time as well. Mediasoft has a very strong presence in Romania which is now even more represented with such famous reference," states Dario Safaric, the VP of Sales and Marketing at Mediasoft.Stada Arzneimittel AG is a pharmaceutical company based in Bad Vilbel, Germany which specializes in the production of generic and over-the-counter drugs. In 2014, revenue totaled €2.06 billion.Media-Soft Inc. provides "Pharmacentric Solutions" to the life-science industry in the CRM and CLM/e-Detailing segment. Partners consider Media-Soft as a manufacturer of CRM/CLM solutions which differentiates itself with flexibility, innovation and cost-efficiency. The Pharmacentric solutions from Media-Soft are running offline on iOS, Android and Windows where they have been the first global vendor on these platforms.Founded in 1996, Media-Soft is established in more than 50 countries and improves sales force effectiveness for more than 110 pharmaceuticals worldwide through our CRM/CLM solutions.info@media-soft.info