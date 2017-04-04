News By Tag
* MediaSoft
* Stada
* Crm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stada Romania Deploys MediaSoft CRM
The whole implementation started end of 2016 and from 1st of April 2017 Stada Romania started to use Mediasoft CRM by it's full potential and capabilities.
"With Stada we build an amazing partnership based on state-of-the-
About Stada
Stada Arzneimittel AG is a pharmaceutical company based in Bad Vilbel, Germany which specializes in the production of generic and over-the-counter drugs. In 2014, revenue totaled €2.06 billion.
About Media-Soft
Media-Soft Inc. provides "Pharmacentric Solutions" to the life-science industry in the CRM and CLM/e-Detailing segment. Partners consider Media-Soft as a manufacturer of CRM/CLM solutions which differentiates itself with flexibility, innovation and cost-efficiency. The Pharmacentric solutions from Media-Soft are running offline on iOS, Android and Windows where they have been the first global vendor on these platforms.
Founded in 1996, Media-Soft is established in more than 50 countries and improves sales force effectiveness for more than 110 pharmaceuticals worldwide through our CRM/CLM solutions.
Media-Soft Global Communication Department
info@media-soft.info
http://www.media-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse