BMW Motorrad is all set to rev in India's two-wheeler motorcycle market
BMW Motorrad to start operations in India as a part of BMW Group India.
Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad said,
"BMW Motorrad is one of the world's most tradition-steeped and successful motorcycle brands. The Motorcycle division is the part of our company that's firmly anchored in its heritage and will continue to make a contribution to the BMW Group's success in the future. BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group."
Presently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network in India. Mr. Shivapada Ray has been appointed as the head of BMW Motorrad in India. In the initial phase, BMW Motorrad will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding. We intend to embark on this success story in India - with our ongoing product offensive, which we will further expand and by increasing our presence in the country with the right partners."
As the most innovative manufacturer of premium motorcycles in the segments of Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure, BMW Motorrad is opening a new chapter of its market strategy in India. BMW Motorrad dealerships in India will display BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR which are available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).
BMW Group India
With its three brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, the BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Till date, BMW Group has invested 11.3 billion Indian Rupees (€ 167 million) in its subsidiaries in India. (BMW India –INR 4.9 billion (€ 69 million) and BMW Financial Services India – INR 6.4 billion (€ 98 million).
BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.
BMW Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007. The BMW Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 1 Series, the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW dealerships also display the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW X6, the BMW Z4, the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M, the BMW X6 M and BMW i8 which are available in the country as Completely Built-up Units.
The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 1,200 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network.
BMW India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India. BMW India has set a decisive course by setting up BMW dealerships of international standards across the country. BMW India has also set very high standards in service quality and customer care. Currently, BMW India has 41 sales outlets in the Indian market.
BMW India offers 'BMW Premium Selection' with the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. BMW Premium Selection vehicles can be ordered through exclusive BMW Premium Selection dealerships at 13 locations in the Indian market.
BMW i stands for visionary electric cars and mobility services, inspiring design and a new understanding of premium that is strongly defined by sustainability. BMW i8, plug-in hybrid sports car, is available at four BMW i dealerships as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).
MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range in India includes the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman and the MINI Clubman. MINI has established five exclusive dealerships in India.
The International Purchasing Office (IPO) established in Gurgaon identifies and assesses potential suppliers for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorcycles taking into account BMW Group's requirements for quality, technology and logistics. The IPO strongly focuses on increasing the sourcing of production material (components)
