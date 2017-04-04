 
Increasing Demand of Sports & Fitness Nutrition Products Propelling the Industry

With ever growing concern over health led by healthy lifestyle, the US Sports and Fitness Nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6%
 
 
NOIDA, India - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The US sports and fitness nutrition market has witnessed significant growth owing to growing health concerns led by issues such as rising obesity rate, day-to-day lifestyle. Greater numbers of casual users have begun using these products as they have become more aware of the health benefits of protein and the importance of active lifestyles as contrary to before wherein sports nutrition products were targeted at core athletes and body builders.

The report "US Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market Outlook 2022" states that sports drinks and protein based fitness nutritional products hold major share in the industry. With rising shift of consumers in preference of nutritional and performance drinks in place of breakfast, US is the largest market for sports nutrition in the world.  The nutritional products have been proven to act as an agent; helping in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enhance level of endurance and energy, improve metabolism and muscle building.

With new product launches by dairy protein manufacturers, such as Milk Specialties Global, the target on the growing industry becomes more prominent. Further, rising investments followed by expansion in the retail industry through stand-alone stores has gained momentum lately. Further, the entry of new players and the constant efforts of innovation by the existing brands have unraveled various options in the market, while boosting the market's volume growth.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM852.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
