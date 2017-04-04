News By Tag
Increasing Demand of Sports & Fitness Nutrition Products Propelling the Industry
With ever growing concern over health led by healthy lifestyle, the US Sports and Fitness Nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6%
The report "US Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market Outlook 2022" states that sports drinks and protein based fitness nutritional products hold major share in the industry. With rising shift of consumers in preference of nutritional and performance drinks in place of breakfast, US is the largest market for sports nutrition in the world. The nutritional products have been proven to act as an agent; helping in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, enhance level of endurance and energy, improve metabolism and muscle building.
With new product launches by dairy protein manufacturers, such as Milk Specialties Global, the target on the growing industry becomes more prominent. Further, rising investments followed by expansion in the retail industry through stand-alone stores has gained momentum lately. Further, the entry of new players and the constant efforts of innovation by the existing brands have unraveled various options in the market, while boosting the market's volume growth.
