Global Emerging Cancer Diagnostics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.45% by 2023
The global emerging cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach $6.34 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2016 to 2023.
According to the report, the global emerging cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach $6.34 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2016 to 2023. Among different test types in this emerging healthcare technology market, HER2Test dominates the market, and is closely followed by PSA Tests.
The double digit growth rate of the emerging cancer diagnostics market is due to the voluminous increase in the number of cancer patients, constant advancement in healthcare technology and adoption of biomarker tests. Rising cancer cases has been alarming in the low income and middle income countries, which in turn has pushed the governments to establish standards and regulations, which play a vital role in sustaining the market.
This report covers twenty types of cancer, of which five are dominating the cancer tests market, viz. lung, breast, colorectal, prostate and blood cancer, and the growth of stomach, oesophagus, ovarian and cervical cancer is impending in the coming years.
This report analyses the key market trends and developments, as the future of the companies operating in this market depends on the patents and approvals. Furthermore, the role of consortiums and regulatory bodies becomes pivotal as they help in increasing the adoption rate of tests and its application among patients, which in turn will shape the market dynamics in the future.
Key points covered in the report:
• Major drivers, challenges and opportunities of the tumor biomarker test market and their use cases
• Market shares of the leading segments of the tumor biomarker test market in 2015.
• Key developmental strategies implemented in different applications across all regions
• Key market players leveraging on key developments such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches among others
• The key players in the tumor biomarker test market
• The key market trends and key developments in different geographical regions
• Markets available for cancer biomarker test
• Current market size and future projection for emerging cancer technologies in the major countries
• The incidence rate of major cancer type
• The key sources of information about emerging cancer technologies.
Companies mentioned in the report:
• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
• Agilent Technologies
• AstraZeneca
• Becton Dickinson & Co.
• Biocept Inc.
• Cancer Genetics Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Foundation Medicine Inc.
• Illumina Inc.
• LabCorp of America Holdings
• Luminex Corporation
• Myriad Genetics Inc.
• NanoString Technologies Inc.
• Neo Genomics Inc.
• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
• Qiagen, Inc.
• Roche Holding AG-BR
• Siemens Healthineers
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
About BIS Research (http://bisresearch.com):
Business Intelligence and Strategy Research is a research and advisory company which focuses on emerging trends in the market. BIS Research is known for in-depth global market intelligence reports covering important industries like Semiconductor, Telecom, Information Technology and other emerging technologies. We follow a proven methodology which carries important information from our primary and secondary research followed by a deep analysis.
BIS Research offers a whole array of industry verticals which proffer clients end-to-end solutions of market intelligence research. Some of the verticals that have been covered by the company include Automotive Sensors, 3D Printing, Process Automation Technology, Wearable Electronic Technology, and Internet of Things among others.
