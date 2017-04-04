 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

A Happy Anniversary as Wrights Plastics & Mid West Displays celebrate growth since 2016 buy-out

Paper is the traditional gift for first anniversaries but plastic might be more appropriate for two Midlands acrylic manufacturers as they celebrate 12 months since joining forces.
 
 
Clive Towe General Manager Mid West Displays
Clive Towe General Manager Mid West Displays
 
SHREWSBURY, England - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Shrewsbury-based Mid West Displays was the subject of a buy-out by Wrights Plastics in March last year and both companies can reflect on a successful twelve months. Both have seen order books swell & staffing levels increased to meet demand - despite uncertain market conditions.

Mid West Displays specialise in the manufacture of interior & window display solutions, and are perhaps the leading name in the property sector. Clive Towe was appointed Manager following the take-over and he reflected on the past year. "Obviously there is always uncertainty surrounding any buy-out but the company has gone from strength-to-strength. We have been able to incorporate Wrights Plastics skills & equipment to create new product lines and expand into new markets. We've added to the management team as well as production staff here and, 12 months on, there is a really positive vibe in the business."

MD of both companies Mike Wright confirmed the positive outlook despite the B-word "Barely three months after the buy-out Brexit came along and that has impacted on costs, supplies and buyer confidence but we've been able to use the additional manufacturing base & skills of Mid West Displays to expand services, improve processes and minimise the impact of market uncertainty for our customers."

Wrights Plastics is based in West Bromwich and has remained a family-run business since it was founded in 1969. It specialises in Point of Sale display for clients such as Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Selfridges.

The companies launched their first joint trade show at the prestigious EuroShop Retail Trade Fair in Dusseldorf earlier this month. Mike continued "We've targeted export as a key to growth and the show was a great opportunity to strengthen our distributor and client network across Europe. Euroshop was hard work for the teams involved but it appears our investment is already proving worthwhile."

More details at www.midwestdisplays.co.uk

