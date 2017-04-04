News By Tag
New Versions of DACs for RAD Studio 10.2 Tokyo with Support for Linux Released
Devart, a recognized vendor of database connectivity solutions for Microsoft .NET and Embarcadero Delphi development platforms as well as database development and management software, has released new versions of Delphi Data Access Components for RAD Studio 10.2 Tokyo with support for Linux. The latest versions of Lazarus 1.6.4 and Free Pascal 3.0.2 are also supported.
An update includes the following new features:
* The new UniDAC version includes a new MongoDB provider which allows working with a cross-platform document-oriented database MongoDB. Its main features are high performance, easy deployment and comprehensive support for the latest versions of the MongoDB server.
*Support for the Direct mode in DBF provider is added. Using DBF data provider, it's possible to work with a variety of database formats: dBaseIII-dBase10, dBase for Windows, HiPer-Six, FoxPro 2, Visual FoxPro.
*More appealing work with Oracle in the Direct mode. Support for Oracle 12c authentication, Oracle Cloud (DbaaS), Oracle Encryption, Oracle Data Integrity, and for the ANYDATA type is added.
*A new option to manage batch operations using a transaction and to obtain an active transaction number using DBMonitor for Interbase and Firebird is added
*Support for using ConnectionString and the TFmtBCD fields in NexusDB data provider is added.
Read more about new Data Access Components for Delphi by Devart at the product pages:
UniDAC 7.0 - https://www.devart.com/
ODAC 10.0 - https://www.devart.com/
SDAC 8.0 - https://www.devart.com/
MyDAC 9.0 - https://www.devart.com/
IBDAC 6.0 - https://www.devart.com/
PgDAC 5.0 - https://www.devart.com/
LiteDAC 3.0 - https://www.devart.com/
VirtualDAC 10.1 - https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visithttp://www.devart.com/
