Five things to know before you get hair extensions
Some of us have hair that just doesn't grow past our shoulders and many others have flat ironed and coloured hair that leads to major breakages. If you are considering to use hair extensions, here are 5 things that you must know.
• What hair extension to choose? There are different types of hair extensions – human hair extension and synthetic hair extensions. The key to good looking hair is that they should perfectly blend with your own hair. Hair extensions are available in different forms – wavy, straight and curly. Choosing human hair extension is always an ideal choice. Further, based on the length of your hair, you can choose hair extensions that ranges from 14 inches to 24 inches. Therefore, choose the hair that will match your personal preference, your hair type and how much you want to spend. If you are looking forward to experiment with your hairstyles, clip-in hair extensions work best.
• Is you stylist highly experienced?
• Does permanent hair extension cause serious damage your hair? Yes. Choosing permanent hair extensions will lead to headaches, baldness, scalp bleeding and patchy hair loss. Remember, hair extensions need to be treated just as your own hair. If you would want to stay away from risks and yet want to sport gorgeous looks, try clip-in hair extensions that you can place and remove any time you want.
• Planning to buy hair from a salon? Do not buy your hair extensions from salon as they add hefty mark-up on the price. Therefore, it is better off buying your hair from a wig supplier or beauty shop. Additionally, buying clip-in hair extensions from the online portals can be considered. However, many people prefer to look, touch and feel the hair before they invest the same, especially when it is permanent hair extension.
• Care for your natural hair: Do not neglect your natural hair. Always make sure that they are deeply conditioned. Neglect for your natural hair may lead you to develop traction alopecia.
If you are looking forward to reading more tips and tricks about hair extensions, stay logged into https://www.belcheveshop.com. Stay and look beautiful always!
