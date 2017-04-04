RCNI to host the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair series in London next week

RCNI (a subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing) will be opening the doors to the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair in London next week.

-- RCNI (a subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing) will be opening the doors to the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair in London next week.With only ten days to go,and will gather in London to meetranging from: NHS trusts, hospitals, care homes, armed forces, private healthcare providers and many more. Most companies have immediate vacancies to fill and will be holding interviews on the day so the event is likely to be extremely successful for those looking for career development within healthcare and the opportunity to meet potential employers.Barnet, Enfield & Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust | BMI Healthcare | Bupa | Chelsea and Westminster Hospital | Frimley Park NHS Foundation Trust | Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust | HCA Hospitals | International SOS | Kings College | North East London Foundation Trust | Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability | London North West Healthcare NHS Trust | Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust | South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust | UCLH NHS Foundation Trust | University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust and many more.Jobs Fair London will host a number of complimentary seminars throughout the two-day event. All seminars will beand will all count towards the nurses CPD requirements. Industry experts will lead the talks and will discuss the following topics:· Career pathways in nursing older people - Kings College Hospital· CVs: Your own personal marketing tool - RCN· Healthy You - the importance of taking care of yourself - RCN· How to successfully revalidate - North East London NHS Foundation Trust· Interviews:Prepare & Succeed - RCN· Working in the Middle East and The Recruitment Process – Professional Connections· Preceptorship - Nottingham University Hospital· Working for the Ambulance Service - South East Coast Ambulance ServiceTheand further information on the event is available on the websiteJobs Fair London (CPD accredited)20and 21April 2017Novotel London West, London, UKhttp://www.rcnbulletinjobsfair.co.uk/londonFor enquiries contact the RCNI team by email: jobsfair@rcni.com or call +44 20 8423 1066About RCNI:RCNi is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing. RCNi produces eleven nursing publications including Nursing Standard, the UK's best-selling nursing journal, and a range of specialist journals. RCNi also hosts the annual Nurse Awards, celebrating excellence in nursing, and the RCN Bulletin Jobs Fairs, the largest recruitment events for nurses in the UK. More information can be found at www.rcni.com