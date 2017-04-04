 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* NHS
* Nurse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Harrow
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


RCNI to host the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair series in London next week

RCNI (a subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing) will be opening the doors to the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair in London next week.
 
 
7991-JF-London-West-button-120x120
7991-JF-London-West-button-120x120
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare
NHS
Nurse

Industry:
Health

Location:
Harrow - Middlesex - England

Subject:
Events

HARROW, England - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- RCNI (a subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing) will be opening the doors to the UK's largest nursing recruitment fair in London next week.

With only ten days to go, more than 1600 students, newly-qualified nurses, health care assistants (HCA's) and experienced nurses have confirmed their attendance and will gather in London to meet 40+ exhibitors ranging from: NHS trusts, hospitals, care homes, armed forces, private healthcare providers and many more. Most companies have immediate vacancies to fill and will be holding interviews on the day so the event is likely to be extremely successful for those looking for career development within healthcare and the opportunity to meet potential employers.

Featured companies include:

Barnet, Enfield & Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust | BMI Healthcare | Bupa | Chelsea and Westminster Hospital | Frimley Park NHS Foundation Trust | Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust | HCA Hospitals | International SOS | Kings College | North East London Foundation Trust | Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability | London North West Healthcare NHS Trust | Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust | South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust | UCLH NHS Foundation Trust | University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust and many more. The full exhibitor list is available at http://www.rcnbulletinjobsfair.co.uk/london

CPD and seminars

Jobs Fair London will host a number of complimentary seminars throughout the two-day event. All seminars will be CPD accredited and will all count towards the nurses CPD requirements. Industry experts will lead the talks and will discuss the following topics:

·  Career pathways in nursing older people - Kings College Hospital
·  CVs: Your own personal marketing tool - RCN
·  Healthy You - the importance of taking care of yourself - RCN
·  How to successfully revalidate - North East London NHS Foundation Trust
·  Interviews: Prepare & Succeed - RCN
·  Working in the Middle East and The Recruitment Process – Professional Connections
·  Preceptorship - Nottingham University Hospital
·  Working for the Ambulance Service - South East Coast Ambulance Service

The full seminar programme and further information on the event is available on the website

Jobs Fair London (CPD accredited)
20th and 21st April 2017
Novotel London West, London, UK
http://www.rcnbulletinjobsfair.co.uk/london

Contact information:
For enquiries contact the RCNI team by email: jobsfair@rcni.com or call +44 20 8423 1066

About RCNI:
RCNi is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing. RCNi produces eleven nursing publications including Nursing Standard, the UK's best-selling nursing journal, and a range of specialist journals. RCNi also hosts the annual Nurse Awards, celebrating excellence in nursing, and the RCN Bulletin Jobs Fairs, the largest recruitment events for nurses in the UK. More information can be found at www.rcni.com

Contact
RCNI
***@rcni.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rcni.com
Posted By:***@rcni.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare, NHS, Nurse
Industry:Health
Location:Harrow - Middlesex - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share