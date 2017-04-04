News By Tag
Everything you need to know about straight clip-in hair extensions
The beauty of hair extensions, especially straight clip-in hair extensions is that they look natural and blend with your natural hair. Here are a few things that you need know about straight clip-in hair extensions.
• Are clip-in hair extensions right for me?
We are very well aware that our hair thins as we grow older. Also, some are genetically prone to hair thinning. Clip-in hair extensions can certainly boost your confidence by providing you with longer, fuller, shinier locks which are the signs of youth. In addition, extension allows you to experiment with the colour of your hair without having to bleach your hair. Also, extensions play a vital role in adding length and ease your frustration, if you are desperately trying to grow your hair after a bad haircut.
• Why choose clip-in hair extension?
Clip-in hair extensions are a great way of updating your look with no commitment. Furthermore, quality clip-in extensions lasts for two years if proper care is taken and are easy to put in and take out. As these clips can add volume and increase length to your hair, you can apply these luxurious hair extensions at home. Also, opting out for silicon covered clips will avoid any damage to your hair as they can be heat-styled – with curling iron or flat iron. In addition, straight clip-in hair extensions are perfect for events like weddings and reunions. Ensure to shampoo the strands after every six uses.
• Will clip-in extensions damage users' hair?
Extensions do not damage your hair, if maintained properly. Make sure you first brush your own hair, immediately upon the removal of your extensions.
• Can hair extensions be returned or exchanged?
Considering the sanitary and health concerns and regulations, returns and exchange are not accepted.
• Caring tips:
The brilliant way of getting an ideal look is to choose hair extensions. As long as you follow easy tips, it is difficult to spot that they aren't your natural tresses. Give them a little bath in your sink and dry them on a towel. Ensure to comb out all tangles before washing them. Do not go to bed with wet hair – make sure that your hair is totally dry before you hit the bed.
To know more about hair extensions, stayed logged into belcheveshop.com. We will provide you with all the information that you are looking for regarding the hair extension.
Source: https://www.belcheveshop.com/
