Arria 10 SoC based System on Module and Dev Kit

iWave's Arria 10 SoC FPGA System on Module is based on the ARM-based Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package.

Contact

Syed Usman

08026683700

usmans@iwavesystems.com Syed Usman08026683700

End

-- iWave Systems, a leading embedded products & services company, launched the Arria 10 SoC FPGA System On Module. iWave's Arria 10 SoC FPGA System on Module is based on the ARM-based Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package. The module is equipped with 32-bit DDR4 memory support for HPS with optional ECC and 64-bit DDR4 support for FPGA. All the IOs and high speed transceiver blocks will be available on the SOM board to board connector.Arria 10 SOC designed to meet the performance, power, and cost requirements of applications such as Test and measurement equipment, Control, and intelligence equipment, Diagnostic medical imaging equipment, Wireless infrastructure equipment, Compute and storage equipment and Broadcast and distribution equipment.With compact 95mm x 75mm form factor, the Arria 10 SoC System on Module (SOM) supports 1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPS and 1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPS. The module is supported with 40°C to +85°C Industrial operating temperature and enabled with Linux 4.1.22 BSP support.· Arria10 SX SOC & GX FPGA compatibilityo SX270, SX320, SX480, SX570, SX660o GX270, GX320, GX480, GX570, GX660· 24 high speed transceivers @ 17.4Gbps· Up to 76LVDS/152SE FPGA IOs· 64-Bit DDR4 support for FPGA· Variable IO voltage support· Industrial Grade operationArria10 SoCo Dual Core, ARM Cortex - A9 CPU @ 1.5GHzo SX270 (10AS027) FPGA Fabrico 35mm x 35mm F34 Packageo 1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPSo 1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPSo Optional 64-bit DDR4 for FPGA ( http://www.syedusman.com/ arria-10-soc/ )*o QSPI Flash for FPGA (Optional)o 10/100/100 Ethernet PHY For HPSo USB2.0 transceiver for HPS UTMIo Gigabit Ethernet x 1 Porto USB 2.0 OTG x 1 Porto SD (4bit) x 1 Porto SPI x 1 Port, I2C x 1 Porto Full Function UART x 1 Porto Console UART, GPIOs – 4 Noso 24 high-speed transceiverso 76LVDS/152SE FPGA IOso 8LVDS/8SE General purpose clock outputso 7LVDS/7SE General purpose clock inputso HPS/FPGA JTAG, FPGA AS headerso 5V through SOM B2B connectorso -40°C to +85°C Industrialo Linux 4.1.22o 95mm x 75mm