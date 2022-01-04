News By Tag
Arria 10 SoC based System on Module and Dev Kit
iWave's Arria 10 SoC FPGA System on Module is based on the ARM-based Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package.
Arria 10 SOC designed to meet the performance, power, and cost requirements of applications such as Test and measurement equipment, Control, and intelligence equipment, Diagnostic medical imaging equipment, Wireless infrastructure equipment, Compute and storage equipment and Broadcast and distribution equipment.
With compact 95mm x 75mm form factor, the Arria 10 SoC System on Module (SOM) supports 1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPS and 1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPS. The module is supported with 40°C to +85°C Industrial operating temperature and enabled with Linux 4.1.22 BSP support.
Arria 10 SOC FPGA System On Module (SOM) Highlights:
· Arria10 SX SOC & GX FPGA compatibility
o SX270, SX320, SX480, SX570, SX660
o GX270, GX320, GX480, GX570, GX660
· 24 high speed transceivers @ 17.4Gbps
· Up to 76LVDS/152SE FPGA IOs
· 64-Bit DDR4 support for FPGA
· Variable IO voltage support
· Industrial Grade operation
The specifications of Arria 10 SOC FPGA System On Module (SOM) are given below:
· SoC: Arria10 SoC
o Dual Core, ARM Cortex - A9 CPU @ 1.5GHz
o SX270 (10AS027) FPGA Fabric
o 35mm x 35mm F34 Package
· Memory:
o 1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPS
o 1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPS
o Optional 64-bit DDR4 for FPGA
o QSPI Flash for FPGA (Optional)
· Communication:
o 10/100/
o USB2.0 transceiver for HPS UTMI
· 240 Pin Board to Board Connector:
· Arria10 SoC HPS IO interfaces:
o Gigabit Ethernet x 1 Port
o USB 2.0 OTG x 1 Port
o SD (4bit) x 1 Port
o SPI x 1 Port, I2C x 1 Port
o Full Function UART x 1 Port
o Console UART, GPIOs – 4 Nos
· Arria10 SoC FPGA IO interfaces:
o 24 high-speed transceivers
o 76LVDS/
o 8LVDS/
o 7LVDS/
· Headers:
o HPS/FPGA JTAG, FPGA AS headers
· Power Supply:
o 5V through SOM B2B connectors
· Temperature support:
o -40°C to +85°C Industrial
· OS Support:
o Linux 4.1.22
· Form Factor:
o 95mm x 75mm
Note *: 64-bit FPGA DDR4 support available only for SX480/GX480 or higher devices
Contact
Syed Usman
08026683700
usmans@iwavesystems.com
