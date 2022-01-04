 
News By Tag
* Arria 10
* Arria 10 SoC
* Arria 10 SOM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Arria 10 SoC based System on Module and Dev Kit

iWave's Arria 10 SoC FPGA System on Module is based on the ARM-based Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package.
 
 
arria-10-soc-fpga-som
arria-10-soc-fpga-som
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arria 10
Arria 10 SoC
Arria 10 SOM

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Products

BANGALORE, India - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- iWave Systems, a leading embedded products & services company, launched the Arria 10 SoC FPGA System On Module. iWave's Arria 10 SoC FPGA System on Module is based on the ARM-based Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package. The module is equipped with 32-bit DDR4 memory support for HPS with optional ECC and 64-bit DDR4 support for FPGA. All the IOs and high speed transceiver blocks will be available on the SOM board to board connector.

Arria 10 SOC designed to meet the performance, power, and cost requirements of applications such as Test and measurement equipment, Control, and intelligence equipment, Diagnostic medical imaging equipment, Wireless infrastructure equipment, Compute and storage equipment and Broadcast and distribution equipment.

With compact 95mm x 75mm form factor, the Arria 10 SoC System on Module (SOM) supports 1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPS and 1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPS. The module is supported with 40°C to +85°C Industrial operating temperature and enabled with Linux 4.1.22 BSP support.

Arria 10 SOC FPGA System On Module (SOM) Highlights:

·         Arria10 SX SOC & GX FPGA compatibility

o    SX270, SX320, SX480, SX570, SX660

o    GX270, GX320, GX480, GX570, GX660

·         24 high speed transceivers @ 17.4Gbps

·         Up to 76LVDS/152SE FPGA IOs

·         64-Bit DDR4 support for FPGA

·         Variable IO voltage support

·         Industrial Grade operation

The specifications of Arria 10 SOC FPGA System On Module (SOM) are given below:

·         SoC: Arria10 SoC

o    Dual Core, ARM Cortex - A9 CPU @ 1.5GHz

o    SX270 (10AS027) FPGA Fabric

o    35mm x 35mm F34 Package

·         Memory:

o    1GB DDR4 with optional ECC for HPS

o    1GB SLC NAND Flash for HPS

o    Optional 64-bit DDR4 for FPGA (http://www.syedusman.com/arria-10-soc/)*

o    QSPI Flash for FPGA (Optional)

·         Communication:

o    10/100/100 Ethernet PHY For HPS

o    USB2.0 transceiver for HPS UTMI

·         240 Pin Board to Board Connector:

·         Arria10 SoC HPS IO interfaces:

o    Gigabit Ethernet x 1 Port

o    USB 2.0 OTG x 1 Port

o    SD (4bit) x 1 Port

o    SPI x 1 Port, I2C x 1 Port

o    Full Function UART x 1 Port

o    Console UART, GPIOs – 4 Nos

·         Arria10 SoC FPGA IO interfaces:

o    24 high-speed transceivers

o    76LVDS/152SE FPGA IOs

o    8LVDS/8SE General purpose clock outputs

o    7LVDS/7SE General purpose clock inputs

·         Headers:

o    HPS/FPGA JTAG, FPGA AS headers

·         Power Supply:

o    5V through SOM B2B connectors

·         Temperature support:

o    -40°C to +85°C Industrial

·         OS Support:

o    Linux 4.1.22

·         Form Factor:

o    95mm x 75mm

Note *: 64-bit FPGA DDR4 support available only for SX480/GX480 or higher devices

Contact
Syed Usman
08026683700
usmans@iwavesystems.com
End
Source:iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@iwavesystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Arria 10, Arria 10 SoC, Arria 10 SOM
Industry:Engineering
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
iWave Systems Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share