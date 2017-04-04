Training Creativity: World-Wide Effective Training Solutions

Training Creatively is a business that has excellent training solutions world-wide. They are an Authorised Training Organisation for various Examination Institutes like AXELOS Ltd, APMG International, PEOPLECERT, ScrumStudy.

-- Training Creatively is a company that wants to see people succeed. They want to see delegates learn, grow, pass their exams and gain qualifications. They want organisations to have educated, qualified staff improving delivery of their products and services. Training Creatively have high quality trainers and course materials and they have such belief in their training, that they offer pledges. In the event a delegate fails for any reason, they have pledges to cover costs of re-sitting exams and courses.They provide quality, cost-efficient training. There have locations in many cities in various countries, making Training Creatively the ideal choice to ensure consistency for rolling out training to multiple sites world-wide. Course materials are designed to ensure that delegates have all they require to pass their exams, packaged and presented to them in a format that is among the best in the industry.The training offered includes all modules and levels of AgilePM, SCRUM, PRINCE2, MSP, PMP, P30, and APMP project management courses. RESILIA cyber resilience, ITIL, MoP and MoV, and COBIT5 are also available.The trainers are fully accredited and highly skilled in their subject areas. With years of industry experience and extensive knowledge in their respective fields, our trainers deliver training programmes with beneficial impacts.The flexibility of trainers and locations means that training solutions can be tailor-made to fit an organisation's needs. Whether delivered onsite or at one of their comfortable locations, schedules can be arranged to suit the needs of the corporate customer.Training Creatively understand that sometimes it's difficult to take time off work to complete training, and they offer a variety of evening, weekend, and part time learning options. There are also virtual online courses for people who are geographically isolated or short on time. With live interaction with tutors and delegates, and access to course materials shipped to the delegate prior to the course starting, these virtual courses are perfect for those lacking in time.Online courses have 24/7 support, and there is also post-course support as required.Training solutions can be provided to public sector organisations, private companies, individuals, and multi-nationals. They are an Authorised Training Organisation (ATO) for APMG, PEOPLECERT, and AXELOS.Any individual who wishes to gain skills and advance their career can complete courses. With the online and weekend courses, there are many options to fit training in around existing commitments.Headquartered in London, Training Creatively is a globally accredited training provider that enables working professionals and organisations to optimize their management skill sets through an array of professional management courses available virtually, online, onsite and in classroom weekly and weekend courses. A brand of Creative Consulting and training Ltd, Training Creatively is authorized by AXELOS, SCRUM STUDY, APMG-International and PEOPLECERT, among other certification organisations. To find out more, visit