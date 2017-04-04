News By Tag
* Nyc
* Indie Film
* Mcny
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Surrender" Wins First Place At The MCNY International Short Film Festival
The indie short film chronicling the life of an alcoholic has earned another award
Taking place in New York City, the event highlighted a selection of works by both local and non-local filmmakers. The theme of the festival was "Think Globally, Film Locally."
"Surrender" has also been chosen as an official selection at the upcoming Top Shorts andthe Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, as well as recently being named the "Best Narrative Short" at the LA Film Awards. More details are available via https://www.drinksordemons.com/
About The MCNY International Short Film Festival:
The annual MCNY Short Film Festival aims to show the very best in high-quality, diverse, independent cinema from NY, the surrounding area and around the world.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way, showcasing "stories with purpose." More information about Saga Flight can be found at https://www.sagaflight.com/
Contact
Bree Steinbronn
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse