"Surrender" Wins "Best Narrative Short" Award At The LA Film Awards

The film continues to make an impression on audiences across the industry
 
LOS ANGELES - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- "Surrender" was recently named "Best Narrative Short" by a panel of judges at the LA Film Awards.

"It is truly an honor having our film be recognized on this level. We are extremely grateful that 'Surrender' continues to be so warmly received," says Christopher Carson Emmons, who directed the film.

Mark Renshaw, who wrote and executive produced "Surrender" added, "Addiction is a cunning, baffling and powerful condition that is quite often glossed over by the mainstream. I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to challenge that narration via a story that people with experience of addiction can identify with."

Lead Aram Hekinian also earned a special mention for his amazing acting work as alcoholic Dave.

Chronicling the depths of addiction, this indie short film centers on an addict whose sanity begins to slip away from him. To date, it has received rave reviews from short film critics and addition experts alike. In recent weeks, it has been selected to be screened at the upcoming MCNY International Short Film Festival, Top Shorts and Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.

More details on "Surrender" can be found at https://www.drinksordemons.com/.

