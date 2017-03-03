Excellent Services Award from FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant

The 2016 Excellent Services Award has been awarded by FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd.'s Chengdu Engine Plant (FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant) to Voith* Industrial Services China, a Leadec company.

-- The cooperation between the FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant and Voith Industrial Services China, a Leadec company (Leadec) started in July 2016 and the industrial service provider has been highly praised for its high-quality services over the first six months. More than 200 suppliers participated in this evaluation. Out of them only two suppliers went on to win the Excellent Services Award. Leadec is proud to be one of these winners.Communication between the FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant and Leadec started at the end of 2015, when Leadec supported the customer in clarifying its requirements and targets for on-site services and won a two-year contract for technical cleaning and preventive maintenance.The on-site services in the engine plant include technical cleaning of the cam line, axle tube line, cover cap line, crankshaft line, connecting rod line, assembly line, machining center and emulsion pump station. Preventive maintenance for the machining equipment and hydraulic system is also part of the package. Under the motto "SAFETY! It's your life" the industrial service provider completes the customer's tasks with high efficiency. Moreover, the Chinese team of Leadec aims to "create more value for customers" by providing technical innovation and operational support, and has made a lot of improvement suggestions based on its experience.Leadec is delighted to receive the Excellent Services Award from the FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant, which will inspire it to reach even higher goals in the future. With the development of the FAW-VW Chengdu Engine Plant, Leadec in China will continue to provide responsible work processes, innovative solutions and sustainable high-quality services to support its stable and effective growth.FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as FAW-VW) was established on February 6, 1991, a joint venture of the large passenger car enterprise with investment from China FAW Group Corporation, German Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and Volkswagen Auto (China) Investment Co., Ltd. It is the first modern passenger car enterprise constructed on this economic scale in China. After 25 years' development, FAW-VW now owns three large bases in Changchun, Chengdu and Foshan separately and seven large professional plants, such as car plants one to four, an engine-drive factory, Chengdu engine plant and stamping center, etc. Moreover, an eastern China base is under construction in Qingdao and a northern China base is finally located in Tianjin.For the last 15 years, Voith Industrial Services was part of Heidenheim-based mechanical engineering group Voith. In autumn 2016 the division was sold to Triton. Since January 2017, the company is operating on the market as Leadec Group, but for legal reasons in China the company is still named Voith* Industrial Services.The Leadec Group is one of the leading providers of technical services for key sectors like the automotive, process and power plant industries. In 2016 the affiliated companies Leadec and Veltec earned combined sales of around EUR 1 billion.For more than 50 years, Leadec has been providing automobile manufacturers and automotive suppliers and others with support for their production chains. A flexible workforce of around 16,600 highly skilled personnel is available for short-term or permanent deployments at customers' production sites in more than 200 locations. The services provided range from site services (production maintenance, cleaning, facility services, production support services) through project solutions/engineering (development services, manufacturing engineering, automation, electrical installations, machine relocations)to assembly solutions (wheel and tire assembly, pre-assembly)*Under license of Voith GmbH. Voith Industrial Services, a Leadec company, terminated to be part of the Voith group of companies from September 1, 2016.Melanie KlagmannCorporate CommunicationsLeadecMeitnerstr. 1170563 Stuttgart, GermanyTel. +49 711 78 41-173